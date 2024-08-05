The return of football seems to roll around quicker every summer and Leeds United are now just days away from their opening fixture. Daniel Farke’s men welcome newly-promoted Portsmouth to Elland Road on Saturday in what they hope will be the first of many enjoyable weekends on the way to automatic promotion.

Leeds came within touching distance last season and after a decent transfer window - with the expectation of more to come - they have naturally touted among the favourites to go up this time round. But how likely are they to actually do it?