Opta predicts 2024/25 Championship final table including Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday & Sunderland spots

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 18:45 BST

Leeds United are just days away from kicking off the new season at home to Portsmouth.

The return of football seems to roll around quicker every summer and Leeds United are now just days away from their opening fixture. Daniel Farke’s men welcome newly-promoted Portsmouth to Elland Road on Saturday in what they hope will be the first of many enjoyable weekends on the way to automatic promotion.

Leeds came within touching distance last season and after a decent transfer window - with the expectation of more to come - they have naturally touted among the favourites to go up this time round. But how likely are they to actually do it?

Statistical experts Opta have just released the results from their supercomputer predictions, with each team given a percentage chance of every possible position. And the YEP has added them up to assess the chances of each major milestone: winning the title, automatic promotion, a top-six finish and relegation. Take a look below…

Title: N/A Automatic promotion: N/A Top-six finish: 0.8% Relegation: 49.5%

1. 24. Cardiff City

Title: N/A Automatic promotion: N/A Top-six finish: 0.8% Relegation: 49.5% | Getty Images

Title: N/A Automatic promotion: 0.2% Top-six finish: 3.1% Relegation: 34.9%

2. 23. Plymouth Argyle

Title: N/A Automatic promotion: 0.2% Top-six finish: 3.1% Relegation: 34.9% Photo: Dan Istitene

Title: 0.2% Automatic promotion: 0.6% Top-six finish: 4.4% Relegation: 27.9%

3. 22. Oxford United

Title: 0.2% Automatic promotion: 0.6% Top-six finish: 4.4% Relegation: 27.9% Photo: Getty Images

Title: 0.2% Automatic promotion: 0.6% Top-six finish: 4.9% Relegation: 24.1%

4. 21. Sunderland

Title: 0.2% Automatic promotion: 0.6% Top-six finish: 4.9% Relegation: 24.1% Photo: Getty Images

Title: 0.3% Automatic promotion: 0.9% Top-six finish: 6.9% Relegation: 19.3%

5. 20. QPR

Title: 0.3% Automatic promotion: 0.9% Top-six finish: 6.9% Relegation: 19.3% | Getty Images

Title: 0.3% Automatic promotion: 0.9% Top-six finish: 7.5% Relegation: 18.5%

6. 19. Derby County

Title: 0.3% Automatic promotion: 0.9% Top-six finish: 7.5% Relegation: 18.5% Photo: Michael Regan

