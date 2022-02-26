Leeds United Supporters' Trust: 'The games will become easier and our injured players will return'

Against the more dominant teams in this league, we are incredibly fragile defensively.

The gamble we have always taken under Bielsa is to create a dangerous attacking threat at the expense of defensive stability, but there is a delicate balance to be struck with this approach and with an injury stretched squad it has become more difficult than ever to get it right.

The number of goals conceded makes them sting, but these fixtures were never ones we would have expected to take points from, and unfortunately our next against Spurs also falls into that category.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Michael Regan.

Soon though, the games will become easier again, and our injured players will return.

The rest of the season is still in the hands of our squad, and despite recent results we can be sure that they will give everything to get the results we all want to see.

The club have also taken a strong stance on the issue of objects being thrown at players from the crowd.

Those found guilty of throwing objects will be given a lifetime ban from attending matches.

At the Trust we are glad to see this problem being seriously addressed, this type of behaviour is never acceptable and has to be stamped out. While none of us would want to see Elland Road become a less hostile place for our rivals especially, a line must be drawn somewhere in terms of what is deemed appropriate.

We’d suggest that it is also worth the Premier League looking into the provocation of opposition fans during celebrations.

While it goes without saying that no provocation justifies the actions of someone intending to harm a player, it seems obvious that this could be part of the solution to stop this issue from reoccurring.

At the Trust we’re still looking for a site in Leeds for our latest mural project.

The mural is set to be particularly special, and we’re looking for a prominent site in the city centre to host it.

If you or anyone you know might have a suitable spot available then we’d love to hear from you, ideally it would be a privately owned site as then we wouldn’t have to seek planning permission.

Feel free to get in touch with us through our social media channels if you think you can help out.

Marching on Together.