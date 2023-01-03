Opinion split on Leeds United assignment but promising Rodrigo forecast and relegation verdict
Opinion is divided on Leeds United's next assignment but with a promising forecast about record signing Rodrigo.
Leeds will conclude their Festive fixtures schedule with Wednesday night's Premier League hosting of West Ham United who are joint favourites with the Whites with some bookmakers to take all three points from Elland Road. United, though, are just about fancied for the victory across the betting market as a whole at a best-priced 18-11 whereas 9-5 is available about the Hammers.
Fractionally, that is 1.64 versus 1.8 meaning there is very little in it and the draw is on offer at 9-5. Leeds, however, have the clear favourite in the first scorer market which is headed by Rodrigo at 7-2. West Ham's Gianluca Scamacca is next at 13-2, followed by both United's Joe Gelhardt and Michael Antonio who are both 15-2.
The Hammers are fourth-bottom having lost five league games in a row and David Moyes’ side are heading for West Yorkshire sat two points below Leeds and having played a game more. But the bookmakers firmly expect both sides to stay up as part of a survival battle in which Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Southampton are tipped as the three sides for the drop.
All three are odds-on for relegation with the Cherries marginally favourites at 4-9, followed by Forest at 4-6 and then the Saints at 5-6. Everton and Wolves are then rated the most vulnerable as both are 7-4 to go down. Leeds are next but after a jump in the market at 9-2. West Ham are 13-2 to be relegated and Leicester City are the only other team at single figure odds for the drop at 8s. Crystal Palace are 28s whilst both Fulham and Aston Villa are 33s. Fresh from their victory at home to Liverpool, Brentford are 66s and there is then a huge gap to Brighton at 250s.