Opinion split on Leeds United assignment but promising Rodrigo forecast and relegation verdict

Leeds will conclude their Festive fixtures schedule with Wednesday night's Premier League hosting of West Ham United who are joint favourites with the Whites with some bookmakers to take all three points from Elland Road. United, though, are just about fancied for the victory across the betting market as a whole at a best-priced 18-11 whereas 9-5 is available about the Hammers.

Fractionally, that is 1.64 versus 1.8 meaning there is very little in it and the draw is on offer at 9-5. Leeds, however, have the clear favourite in the first scorer market which is headed by Rodrigo at 7-2. West Ham's Gianluca Scamacca is next at 13-2, followed by both United's Joe Gelhardt and Michael Antonio who are both 15-2.

The Hammers are fourth-bottom having lost five league games in a row and David Moyes’ side are heading for West Yorkshire sat two points below Leeds and having played a game more. But the bookmakers firmly expect both sides to stay up as part of a survival battle in which Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Southampton are tipped as the three sides for the drop.

OUT IN FRONT: Leeds United forward Rodrigo, above, is the clear favourite in the first goal scorer market for Wednesday evening's Premier League clash against West Ham United at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.