One to watch: Sam Dalby stars as Leeds United U23's topple Ipswich Town

Leeds United under-23 forward Sam Dalby stole the show as the Whites ran out 3-2 winners over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Sam Dalby bagged an impressive brace on Monday night as he added to his already growing reputation at Thorp Arch.

His first of the evening was taken impressively as the ball rebounded into his path in the area after good work from left-back Tyler Denton. Dalby kept a cool head to pick his spot and smash a left-footed effort home with ease.

If his first was impressive his second was all that and more.

Dalby bullied his marker out of his way as he latched onto a loose ball over the top taking it in stride before emphatically striking the ball low into the bottom left corner.

Perhaps more notable than the 18-year-old's finishing was the hold up play on display. The Town defenders certainly knew they had been in a game and the work rate from the youngster was second to none throughout the 80 minutes or so he was on the pitch.

It's fair to say Dalby has impressed since joining the ranks at Elland Road three months ago and his goal tally doesn't lie - that's four in six in the Development League.

This was a night, though, that he looked to have come of age with and without the ball at his feet.

Make no mistake there remains a rawness in his play but having already cut his teeth in League Two there is a clear dogged determination to get back to that level, if not higher, sooner rather than later.

One thing is for sure if he continues to develop at the rate he is showing then there is no reason why he wouldn't have a case to be knocking on Paul Heckingbottom's door with strong argument to be given a shot at the big time - especially with the Whites manager's recent inclusion of Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Tom Pearce.

Whether it's a loan or first team action at Elland Road next, United look to have an exciting prospect on their books.

Sam Dalby... remember the name.

Profile

Dalby made the move to Elland Road in January swapping life at National League side Leyton Orient for one with Carlos Corberan's under-23's at Thorp Arch.

The 18-year-old is highly rated by those who know him and, if Monday evening is anything to go by, then he has made the right choice to continue his development with United.

Dalby made his full league debut for Orient on Boxing Day of 2016 taking just four minutes to notch his first senior goal in a 3-2 win over Crawley Town.

The youngster went on to make 19 appearances for the club before making the move to West Yorkshire earlier this year signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.