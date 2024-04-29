One last chance for Leeds United youngsters with possible first team taster
United’s under-21s have improved their results of late, taking seven points from a last possible nine for a three-game unbeaten run. Those points have taken Scott Gardner’s young side away from the bottom of the table and up to 23rd place in the 26-team Premier League Two table.
One of the three sides that sit below Leeds will now present their final opponents of the season this evening as the Whites visit West Brom’s under-21s in a 7pm kick-off at The Hawthorns.
The Baggies sit second-bottom, two points behind Leeds who would climb at least two places up the table with a victory, above both Manchester City and Leicester City’s who have both already played their last games. Leeds are also just one point behind Newcastle United who host Aston Villa tonight.
This evening’s 21s contest could represent the same match-up that Daniel Farke’s first team may be faced with in the play-offs should they fall short in their Championship automatic promotion bid. Leeds will definitely finish third if they miss out on the top two and face the sixth-placed team in the play-offs which is currently West Brom.
