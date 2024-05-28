Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welsh defender Connor Roberts has thanked Leeds United and its supporters for the 'privilege' of representing the club during the second half of 2023/24.

Roberts appears set to return to parent club Burnley following his loan stint at Elland Road after Leeds failed to win promotion back to the Premier League in the play-off final.

The experienced full-back joined United on deadline day back in January, replacing the recently-departed Luke Ayling and Djed Spence. However, due to a combination of injuries and alternative options at Daniel Farke's disposal, the Wales international only made a handful of starts, making the majority of his 15 appearances for the club from the bench.

Roberts' name was included amongst those returning to Burnley when the Lancashire club released their retained list for 2024/25 last week. The player has now issued a message to Whites supporters on social media, expressing his gratitude for their support during his time at the club.

"Football ey." Roberts began. "Obviously so disappointed not to achieve what we all wanted, but honestly what a massive privilege it was to play just a hand full [sic] of games and be involved at this incredible Football Club. An invaluable experience and something I'll remember forever! Thanks for the spectacular support ladies and gents! @leedsunited".

Roberts made no secret a desire to make his Elland Road stay permanent, although that was always likely to be contingent on promotion to the top flight. The Welshman could yet make a return to Leeds next season, depending on transfer business and contract negotiations in LS11 for the likes of Archie Gray, Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton, with the latter pair out of contract this summer.