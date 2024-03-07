Mullen will sit out the remainder of the season with a stress fracture, curtailing his spell in the Highlands with former Everton caretaker Duncan Ferguson. The Scot confirmed Mullen’s loss was a significant ‘blow’ to Caley Thistle after the teenage defender had joined on loan for the remainder of the campaign in January. “Jeremiah, who we got on loan from Leeds United, has a stress fracture in his back, so he is out for the season. That’s a big blow for us as he’s a good young player,” Ferguson said, per the Inverness Courier. Mullen made four starts in the Scottish Championship and Scottish Cup before sustaining the injury. Inverness sit ninth in Scotland’s second tier, seven points off Arbroath in bottom spot. The 19-year-old is expected to continue his rehabilitation back at Thorp Arch such is the nature of his injury and the length of time he will spend sidelined.