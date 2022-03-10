Villa were just two points clear of the drop zone after 11 games of the current campaign under former boss Dean Smith who was sacked at the start of November and replaced by Steven Gerrard.

Four months later, Gerrard's side are up to 11th and with games in hand on the sides above them following back-to-back wins away at Brighton and at home to Southampton.

The Saints were stuffed 4-0 at Villa Park last weekend as Watkins, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings all bagged a goal apiece and Watkins believes the trip to fifth-bottom Leeds is the ideal opportunity for his side to land a third win in a row.

LOOKING UP: Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring the opening goal in last weekend's 4-0 victory at home to Southampton. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

As was the case with Villa back in November, Leeds have lost five league games on the spin and the Whites are just two points clear of the drop zone ahead of what is new boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge.

Former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Marsch was appointed last week following the sacking of promotion winning boss Marcelo Bielsa whose side took just seven points from the Argentine's last 11 games in charge.

Marsch's tenure than began with last weekend's 1-0 loss at Leicester City.

"Leeds aren't in a great place," said Watkins, speaking to Villa TV.

"No disrespect to them but we've come out of the back of being where they are and now we need to look up and find some consistency really so I think it's the perfect game to go into and just keep trying to push on and get as many wins as possible."

Tonight's clash was initially due to be played on December 28 but the game was postponed due to a small coronavirus outbreak within the Leeds squad.

The two sides locked horns for the first time this season in the reverse fixture at Villa Park last month which ended in a 3-3 draw - a result which proved Bielsa's final point on the board.

Assessing what he expected from Leeds under Marsch, Watkins reasoned: "A little bit of the unknown so it's going to be a different sort of style but I don't think you really lose that hunger that they had when Bielsa was there.

"I don't think the tactics can go completely out the window, they will be engrossing them so I think it will be similar but kind of a different game to the last couple of weeks."