Arch rivals Leeds and Manchester United will lock horns for their Premier League opener in Saturday's lunchtime showdown at Old Trafford.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season's top-flight return as the Argentine coach's swashbuckling, high press and attacking football was maintained throughout the campaign.

There were still some big bumps along the way such as when Leeds were blitzed 6-2 at Old Trafford last December although Bielsa's side then proved a different proposition in April's goalless draw at Elland Road.

THIRD MEETING: Between Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right, after their two encounters last season. Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

This weekend also marks the return of fans to full capacity stands after nearly 18 months of restrictions in the country's fight against coronavirus.

Asked what he was expected from Bielsa's side in front of a packed out Old Trafford and as quoted by manutd.com, Solskjaer said: “The important thing is what I expect from my team.

"The opposition you can prepare for but for us it’s about ourselves.

"We’ve had a good pre-season; the last couple of weeks have been really good with everyone back in. Even though we’re still missing a few players through injury and through Covid, we’re still feeling confident ahead of the game.”

Pressed on what it would take for his team to reach the next level this season having finished runners-up in both the Premier League and Europa League last term, Solskjaer said: “It’s always pressure before every season, you know that.

"When you finish with pre-season, that’s one chunk of work gone. We have to get a good start, of course. We have expectations ourselves.

"This club is about trophies, about good football, and my expectations are that we keep developing, keep developing our style and play good football.

"You never know with results in football but hopefully when we get to March, April, May we’re there, thereabouts.

"The team looks hungry and we’ve done good business so I feel confident.

"Then again, the first couple of games are unknown.

"As you say, it’s a rivalry between the sides and it’s a one-off game when you play against Marcelo’s team anyway; he’s got a unique style, and I can’t wait to keep going.”

