Companies House announcements have this week continued to tidy up some of the loose ends of a Leeds United takeover by what remains somewhat of an unknown entity.

Confirmation of Andrea Radrizzani's exiting stage left came through on the government portal, along with Jed York and Paraag Marathe's ascension to roles of significant control at Elland Road.

49ers Enterprises took over from Radrizzani in mid-July but the ownership shenanigans of the past and not-so-distant past have conditioned Leeds supporters to remain ever alert and officialdom matters in such things. The next administrative dominoes to fall will be confirmation that Radrizzani no longer holds any control when it comes to the stadium and club sources say the process is complete and Companies House simply has to catch up. Those filings won't prompt widespread sighs of relief, very few if any Leeds fans are on tenterhooks on the issue but when they come the updates will bring nods of approval - think David Batty in that clip from the 1993/94 season review video – particularly if they confirm that the club will pay no rent to its owners.

Buying a football club and putting it back on the right path are complicated affairs that require huge amounts of work, finance and nous. Almost every decision must be a good one. A head coach, a coaching staff, a raft of transfers both in and out - there is a lot to get right and a lot to get wrong. And alongside all of the things Marathe and co have to do there are the things they have to say.

To date Marathe and his ownership group have kept a low profile. There was an open letter to fans from the new chairman in the pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post and an appearance on the club's official podcast but to date Marathe has not gone on the record with the media.

"I am keenly aware of our immense responsibility to get this right and want to be more transparent with you about the process and strategy we feel will put us in a position to succeed this season," he said when he wrote to supporters in July.

On the club's podcast he added: "I'm a pretty open, honest, direct person and so I like to say what I mean and mean what I say."

Had things not gone as well as they have on the pitch since Leeds came through the turbulence of a previous regime's contract handling then there would already have been calls for Marathe to address things. Right now Leeds are in a good place. Farke has the team playing his football, which is fun to watch, and they have won five league games - just two fewer than they managed in the Premier League last season. Smiles are back on faces and the pre and post-game pub or social media discussions are no longer furious laments of the absence of quality options in numerous positions but spirited debates on who of Farke's options should start and where. When the manager's problems are good problems then no one is turning angrily on the West Stand directors' box during games.

HAPPIER PLACE - Elland Road has been a more enjoyable place to be for Leeds United fans since 49ers Enterprises took over and installed Daniel Farke as manager. Pic: Getty

The question of when and how often fans actually want to hear from their 'suits' is an interesting one. It certainly feels as if the expectation of public utterances rises sharply when things are going wrong and the questions being asked are of the big and serious variety.

Spare a thought for fans of Sheffield Wednesday, whose owner Dejphon Chansiri publishes lengthy statements on the club website that appear to start more fires than they put out among the fanbase. Sometimes less is definitely more. That was almost always the case when Radrizzani took to Twitter and tapped out rods for his own back. It’s difficult to imagine Marathe following either example.

Earlier this year Reading Today printed a front page that was blank save for the Royals' badge and the headline: "This page contains all the news from Reading FC’s hierarchy about their plans for the club.” Somewhere between pontificating and silence lies a happier medium but the mood at both Hillsborough and the Select Car Leasing Stadium contrasts starkly with present day Elland Road.

None of that means that there aren't questions for the ownership right now at Leeds, though. At Chesterfield's 2016 AGM owner and chairman Dave Allen opened the meeting, resigned and walked out. In the ensuing chaos, which the board maintained was a complete shock to them, there were a hundred voices with questions over the club's very future but only one was put to the remaining decision makers before they followed Allen out the door. A hush fell over the room as a lady stood and asked if e-cigarettes were banned in the stands. There will always be questions and they won't necessarily be the ones you expect supporters to be asking.

Right now if fans or the local press sat down with Marathe there would be two likely topics pulling focus. One would be Elland Road and the specifics of the grand plan to develop it. Dates for spades in the ground, the source of the finance, the predicted cost, the desired capacity, etc, etc. The feeling around the club this summer was that Championship status would not slow or stop the project and its planning but it's obvious that much will be contingent on promotion to the Premier League.

The second subject that will need addressing sooner or later is the ongoing status of those contracts and their relegation clauses. Were they a one-time only offer, or would Leeds remaining outside the top flight allow players to head off on loan again next summer? If they were still an active concern then the presumption would be that Leeds going up would render those clauses null and void and they could simply sell or keep who they chose. Plainly there is no way back for the vast majority, maybe even all of those who rushed for the exit after playing a part in relegation, but fans want to know. They like to know things, the details in deals and sums coming the club's way from sales. Rarely does the transfer of an ex-Leeds player go by without someone asking if there was a sell-on for Leeds.

So when Marathe does talk there will be something to talk about, even if Farke continues to distract from future uncertainty with an enjoyable present.

