Official decision taken on Leeds United v Harrogate Town FA Cup clash

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:00 GMT
An official decision has been taken on Leeds United’s FA Cup clash against Harrogate Town.

The officials have been named for Saturday evening’s third round FA Cup clash between Leeds United and Harrogate Town at Elland Road for which James Bell will make a quick Whites return.

Select Group 2 referee Bell took charge of December’s Championship fixture between Leeds and Oxford United at Elland Road in which Daniel Farke’s Whites eased to a 4-0 success.

Just 21 days later, Bell will also be the referee for Saturday evening’s FA Cup fixture in which Farke’s Whites will welcome League Two neighbours Harrogate Town in a first ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Bell also took charge of September’s 1-0 home defeat to Burnley and the pre-season friendly against Valencia.

James Mainwaring and Ian Cooper have been named as assistant referees for the contest for which Sebastian Stockbridge will be fourth official.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
