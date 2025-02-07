Official decision taken on Leeds United v Millwall FA Cup clash

An official decision has been made on Leeds United’s FA Cup clash against Millwall.

The officials have been named for Saturday lunchtime’s FA Cup clash between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road, for which Gavin Ward will be referee.

The Whites and Lions will lock horns at LS11 in a 12.15pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Surrey-based official Ward will be the match referee as he takes charge of a third Leeds match of the current campaign.

The two previous Whites games refereed by Ward this season have both ended in Leeds victories, namely August’s 2-0 triumph at home to Hull City and September’s 3-0 victory at home to Coventry City - both in the league.

Saturday’s contest will mark Ward’s 13th game in charge of a Leeds match, 16 years on from his first which was a 2-0 win for the Whites at Oldham Athletic in the first round FA Cup clash of November 2009.

Just three Leeds games refereed by Ward have ended in Whites defeats, including the 2-1 defeat at Stoke City of January 2019 in which Pontus Jansson was sent off for two bookings.

Daniel Leach and Alistair Nelson have been named as assistant referees for Saturday’s fourth round contest with Tony Harrington as fourth official.