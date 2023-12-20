'Of course' - Joe Rodon on life at Leeds United, future and clear aim amid teammate's plea

Joe Rodon cannot answer questions about his future – but most definitely can give a huge thumbs up to his first four months at Leeds United with a clear Whites season aim.

Wales international centre-back Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham in August and the 26-year-old has since excelled at the heart of the Whites defence. Rodon has started 18 of United’s 20 games that he has been available for since joining and already has his teammates begging him to make his switch permanent.

Upon saluting December’s 3-2 win at home to Middlesbrough on Instagram earlier this month, Whites colleague and fellow Wales teammate Ethan Ampadu certainly made his feelings clear. “Another important win, onto the next,” posted Rodon, to which Ampadu replied simply “please stay.”

As 2023 now draws to a close, Rodon says he cannot answer that question, yet there is no hiding just how much the defender is loving life at Leeds as part of a Wales international triumvirate alongside Ampadu and Dan James. Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ipswich Town, Rodon has also declared his clear Whites season aim as third-placed Leeds look to chase down second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester City.

GRATEFUL: Leeds United's Tottenham loanee star Joe Rodon for life at Elland Road so far. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"Since I've walked through the doors it's just felt really good to me,” Rodon told the YEP, reflecting on life at Leeds. "Of course, I had Ethan and Dan and I knew a few of the boys here from before so that helped me settle in quicker. But even the boss and his staff and even the people within the club and the fans, they have all been brilliant with me since day one so I can only be grateful and thankful and I'm just looking forward to the rest of the season."

Asked if he would like his future being sorted out in January, Rodon smiled and said: "I can't answer that question. All I can focus on is the next game and we'll see what happens."