Odds slashed as Leeds United ace tops Premier League charts by emulating former Whites star

Leeds United star Rodrigo soared to the top of the Premier League charts via Saturday's brace at Southampton.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:04 am

Having already netted in United's season opening 2-1 victory against Wolves, Rodrigo's St Mary's double took him to three goals after just two games of the new campaign.

The south coast brace put the Spaniard top of the Premier League top goalscorer charts, one ahead of six players on two goals each including Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus.

Rodrigo has also become the first Leeds player to score three goals in the opening two league games of a season since Alan Smith back in 2000-01.

FLYING START: Leeds United forward Rodrigo, centre, puts the Whites 1-0 up at Southampton en route to a brace. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

The Spaniard was a 250-1 shot to be the Premier League’s top scorer for the 2022-23 season before the campaign started but those odds have now been slashed to 80-1.

The 31-year-old is suddenly 13th in the market that is headed by Haaland at 7-4.

