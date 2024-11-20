Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has received considerable attention from opponents this season which has impacted the way in which he operates in attack.

There aren't too many full Italian internationals who've played their football in England's second tier, fewer still are those at the beginning of their career. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Gnonto is regarded among the most dangerous players the Championship has to offer.

Given the opportunity, the 21-year-old could be one of the most threatening dribblers in the division, however the close attention paid by opposition defences has meant Gnonto's efforts to complete take-on after take-on, dribble after dribble, have been thwarted, for the most part. Notably, the Italian is the most-fouled player in the division so far this term. Combine this individual approach with the setup many sides have already adopted at Elland Road this season, of sitting deep and seeking to frustrate Leeds by limiting space in the final third, and Gnonto's issue is exacerbated.

Nonetheless, Gnonto still ranks in the top ten for most successful take-ons in the Championship this season, but only just. He has been successful with 23 of his 54 attempts, which places the Italian ninth across the entire league. The very fact he has attempted 20 fewer dribbles than the likes of Romain Esse (Millwall), Luca Koleosho (Burnley), Borja Sainz (Norwich City) and Ronald (Swansea City), despite a preference to attack directly and with the ball at his feet, is a direct consequence of what can be described as the Championship's collective fear factor.

Whilst dribbling is merely one facet of Gnonto's game, opposition defences know full well that if the Italian is given a shooting opportunity, particularly when coming off the left flank and positioning himself on the edge of the penalty area, his ball-striking is more than good enough to punish them. There is much more to the Italian than simply his ability to beat a man on the dribble, which is perhaps why he has received closer attention than others across the division.

Portsmouth found out on the opening day that allowing Gnonto time and space within 20 yards of goal, he'll gladly take the opportunity to fire at will. In addition, his league-high tally of five assists - more than any of his teammates and level with five other players at the top of that particular table - also demonstrates versatility in his attacking play.

Therefore, considering his league-best performances in several other areas, Gnonto's absence from the successful take-ons charts, both in terms of volume and per 90 minutes, is conspicuous to say the least.

The youngster views the 'fear factor' positively, though, disclosing as much in a recent interview.

"I think it's a compliment to be fair," he said. "But at the same time, it's tough. I'm in a position where I would like to take players on, go one-v-one but it's not always possible. At the same time, I know that if they double up on me it's easier for someone else to have spaces. So I just tried to use it as much as I can. I have to improve as well but at the same time, it's a new position for me, and I'm sure I'm gonna get even better."

If anything, it has forced Gnonto to be more selective with his take-ons. Last season, the Italy international finished the campaign with 28 successful dribbles from 73 attempts, a figure he is likely to surpass before the New Year, should he remain fit.

Leeds, too, should perceive the fear they strike into opponents as a positive as well, and a ringing endorsement of their promotion credentials. After all, sides most-feared in the second tier tend not to spend too long there, instead taking up residency a division above.