Luis Sinisterra's late departure was the main story of Leeds United's transfer deadline day and we have seen that he is a good player in fits and starts, writes DAVID PRUTTON.

'NOT FATAL': The departure of Luis Sinisterra, above, from Leeds United to Bournemouth. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Will he be a big miss? I don't know and time will tell. But he is another one in a revolving door of players that have come and gone so if I was a Leeds United fan I wouldn't be too put out of joint.

It's a blow and someone has got to step up now. Sinisterra has been like a few players who have gone through the exit door at Leeds in being good on their day. But those days were few and far between and there's many that you could put in that bracket. Given what he is capable of, his departure is unfortunate but it's a far from fatal blow to what Leeds do this season.

Some big players have left Leeds this summer but I don't think many of them go with their reputation enhanced, bar Jack Harrison maybe. This comes on the back of a failure of a season so there needed to be change.

I understand sometimes that there's a sense of ‘let's stick together and let's get things right’. But that wasn't the case with Leeds because you had that many players that looked like they didn't care that it was easy for them to leave.

It's hopefully evolution rather than any form of revolution but something needed to change when you've been laying dogs in the Premier League for a fair few months as Leeds were. Something had to change.

We have not seen anything overly excitable in the Championship just yet. But now that line can be drawn after the summer transfer window and hopefully Leeds can start moving forward.

Nine new players have arrived at Leeds this summer and Jaidon Anthony was the final one to come in as part of the deal for Sinisterra to go to Bournemouth. In the season that Bournemouth ended up going up we did their first game where they had Jaidon and another young lad down that side. They were two young lads that stood out and continued to stand out and helped get them promoted.

In Jaidon, Leeds have got someone who seems like a good solid young pro, a player that has operated at this level and been promoted at this level. He's definitely not to be to be sniffed and you can't really use Sinisterra as an example in comparing the two.

We have only seen Sinisterra score once in the Championship and he might have got five in the Premier League but there's nothing to compare him to. With Jaidon, we have seen him get a decent number of games under his belt in the Championship which ended up with promotion and that's a bigger tick at this level then Sinisterra ever was.

More pertinently and probably more importantly, he is a player that wants to be in the door at Leeds and helping out in the door at Leeds rather than having one eye on getting out. He's a fantastic age, he's got a lot of decent football under his belt and even the take on it from the boss down at Bournemouth was almost like a glowing reference moving forward with regards to how he saw him as a player and a person.

It's a good bit of business from Leeds in the ninth of nine signings in which there is a lot of hefty Championship experience which I think the Whites are going to need to lean on to get themselves out of the division or at least compete.

There are teething problems at the moment with regards to being able to put teams to bed and also defensively which I presume are hangovers from what we saw last season but at a different level.

It's 23 players out which is a lot of players out and nine in and if those nine become a nice core part of the squad then it's good business. It always boils down to the fact that if people don't want to be there then see you later and bye. I think broadly within financial acceptance and capabilities then that's what you have got to do with players such as that.

The summer window could have been better but it could have been a hell of a lot worse but surely that is always the thought process on the back of any transfer window for any football team.

Leeds don't look like a promotion team at the moment on the way that they are performing, nowhere near it at the moment. But it almost feels like their season needs to start now off the back of the international break. Whoever has gone away needs to make sure they come back in one piece and crack on going forwards from there.