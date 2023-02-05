Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from City Ground
Leeds United visit the East Midlands this afternoon as Jesse Marsch looks to end his side’s current winless run in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest
Leeds United return to Premier League action today, facing newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Whites will be without Rodrigo Moreno or Robin Koch for this afternoon’s fixture as the former misses out through injury, while German international Koch is suspended after accruing five bookings during the first half of the season.
United boss Jesse Marsch will be able to call on three new signings in Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie as the trio joined during last month’s January transfer window. Rutter made his Leeds debut last weekend away to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round, and is expected to make his Premier League bow today. USMNT midfielder McKennie is also in contention to feature, according to Marsch.
Build-up, team news, live match updates and player ratings here throughout the day.
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United LIVE
Key Events
Nottingham Forest’s last five games:
0-2 vs Manchester United
0-3 vs Manchester United
1-1 vs AFC Bournemouth
2-0 vs Leicester City
1-1 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds United’s last five games:
3-1 vs Accrington Stanley
0-0 vs Brentford
5-2 vs Cardiff City
1-2 vs Aston Villa
2-2 vs Cardiff City
No Rodrigo (ankle) or Koch (suspension) this afternoon. Expecting to see Tyler Adams and Pascal Struijk return to the fold, while Liam Cooper also in contention after missing last weekend at Accrington.