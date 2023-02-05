Leeds United return to Premier League action today, facing newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Whites will be without Rodrigo Moreno or Robin Koch for this afternoon’s fixture as the former misses out through injury, while German international Koch is suspended after accruing five bookings during the first half of the season.

United boss Jesse Marsch will be able to call on three new signings in Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie as the trio joined during last month’s January transfer window. Rutter made his Leeds debut last weekend away to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round, and is expected to make his Premier League bow today. USMNT midfielder McKennie is also in contention to feature, according to Marsch.