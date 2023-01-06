News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Nottingham Forest U21 vs Leeds United U21 LIVE: Team news, goal and score updates at Meadow Lane

Leeds United’s Under-21 side are back in action this evening looking to continue their unbeaten league form after a two-month break

By Joe Donnohue
3 hours ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 6:20pm

The Whites’ Premier League 2 outing saw them defeat Newcastle United’s youngsters at Thorp Arch at the beginning of November. Michael Skubala’s side remain six points clear atop PL2 Division 2 but will need to retain top spot if they are to earn automatic promotion back to the top flight.

This evening’s opponents were beaten 5-1 at Thorp Arch back in the summer, but on home turf, a stone’s throw from the City Ground on the other side of the River Trent, Forest’s Under-21s may be an altogether different proposition.

Hide Ad

Live match updates, team news, analysis, build-up and post-match reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off at Meadow Lane is from 7pm.

Leeds visit Notts County's Meadow Lane tonight to face Nottingham Forest's Under-21 side (Pic: Getty)

Nottingham Forest U21 vs Leeds United U21 LIVE: Match updates from Meadow Lane

Show new updates

New faces

3’ 16-year-old Charlie Crew started well with a few neat touches in midfield. Good size on him for his age.

Underway at Meadow Lane

1’ KICK-OFF.

Armband

Kick-off countdown

Ten minutes to go until kick-off here at Meadow Lane. Warm-ups done.

Van den Heuvel

Latest on Archie Gray, from YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth

No McCalmont

Despite Jesse Marsch’s claim today that Alfie McCalmont would feature this evening at Meadow Lane, the Northern Irishman is not in the Leeds squad. Heading north for the winter? Watch this space.

Pre-match press conference

Earlier today, Jesse Marsch hosted his pre-match presser ahead of this Sunday’s game versus Cardiff in the FA Cup Third Round. Here’s what he said on the availability of new boy Max Wober.

“He’s settled in really well, he had a good training session today, he understands what I’m looking for out of him. We’ll see how fit and ready he is, he’ll be in the mix.”

Jesse Marsch on Max Wober

Forest U21s team news

XI: Shelvey, Abbott, Donnelly, Collins, McDonnell, Thompson, Perkins, McAdam, Gibson-Hammond, Gardner, Powell

Sub: Hammond, Johnson, Hanks, Nadin, Hemmings

Leeds U21s team news

XI: Van den Heuvel, Drameh, Mullen, Moore, Hjelde, Snowdon, Crew, Allen, Perkins, Joseph (c), McFadden

Subs: Christy, McGurk, Dean, Debayo, Spencer

Next Page
Page 1 of 2