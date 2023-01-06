Nottingham Forest U21 vs Leeds United U21 LIVE: Team news, goal and score updates at Meadow Lane
Leeds United’s Under-21 side are back in action this evening looking to continue their unbeaten league form after a two-month break
The Whites’ Premier League 2 outing saw them defeat Newcastle United’s youngsters at Thorp Arch at the beginning of November. Michael Skubala’s side remain six points clear atop PL2 Division 2 but will need to retain top spot if they are to earn automatic promotion back to the top flight.
This evening’s opponents were beaten 5-1 at Thorp Arch back in the summer, but on home turf, a stone’s throw from the City Ground on the other side of the River Trent, Forest’s Under-21s may be an altogether different proposition.
Live match updates, team news, analysis, build-up and post-match reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off at Meadow Lane is from 7pm.
3’ 16-year-old Charlie Crew started well with a few neat touches in midfield. Good size on him for his age.
Despite Jesse Marsch’s claim today that Alfie McCalmont would feature this evening at Meadow Lane, the Northern Irishman is not in the Leeds squad. Heading north for the winter? Watch this space.
Earlier today, Jesse Marsch hosted his pre-match presser ahead of this Sunday’s game versus Cardiff in the FA Cup Third Round. Here’s what he said on the availability of new boy Max Wober.
Jesse Marsch on Max Wober
“He’s settled in really well, he had a good training session today, he understands what I’m looking for out of him. We’ll see how fit and ready he is, he’ll be in the mix.”
XI: Shelvey, Abbott, Donnelly, Collins, McDonnell, Thompson, Perkins, McAdam, Gibson-Hammond, Gardner, Powell
Sub: Hammond, Johnson, Hanks, Nadin, Hemmings