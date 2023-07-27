Nottingham Forest 0 Leeds United 2: Sub makes huge impact as forward also strikes for Whites
Leeds were denied by the frame of the goal in just the second minute as a Luis Sinisterra strike cannoned back off the foot of the post and the first half instead ended goalless. But the Whites dominated after the break and finally went ahead in the 66th minute when Patrick Bamford cashed in on an awful back pass before applying a cool finish to put Leeds ahead.
The Whites continued to create chances and bagged the second goal that their performance deserved when the excellent Poveda fired home a low finish from the edge of the box after good work from Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter, the latter having replaced Bamford upfront.