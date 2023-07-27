Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Nottingham Forest 0 Leeds United 2: Sub makes huge impact as forward also strikes for Whites

Ian Poveda excelled from the bench as Leeds United clicked into gear under new boss Daniel Farke with a 2-0 victory against pre-season hosts Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th Jul 2023, 21:41 BST- 1 min read

Leeds were denied by the frame of the goal in just the second minute as a Luis Sinisterra strike cannoned back off the foot of the post and the first half instead ended goalless. But the Whites dominated after the break and finally went ahead in the 66th minute when Patrick Bamford cashed in on an awful back pass before applying a cool finish to put Leeds ahead.

The Whites continued to create chances and bagged the second goal that their performance deserved when the excellent Poveda fired home a low finish from the edge of the box after good work from Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter, the latter having replaced Bamford upfront.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeIan PovedaNottingham ForestPatrick Bamford