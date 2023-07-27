Full time! Forest 0 Leeds 2 . Very good second half.

Chance Leeds: Corner, header from Cresswell well wide, Struijk was better placed. 0-2. 88 mins.

GOAL!!!!! Poveda!!! He deserves that. Nice move. Gray to Rutter to Poveda. Takes the ball from Rutter, couple of touches and fires a low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom right. Best player this half for sure. 0-2. 87 mins.

Bright play: By Joseph, skins Worrall with neat out wide on the left, Leeds finally given a free kick. Move ends with Gyabi firing over.

Important: Sliding interception from Cresswell at the back. Ten minutes left. 0-1. 80 mins.

Nice from Gyabi: Releases Poveda, races forward, looks to play in Rutter who is edged off the ball.

Positions: Rutter as the no 9, Poveda at no 10, Joseph wide left, Gnonto wide right. Poveda has been excellent. 0-1. 76 mins

Chance Leeds: Poveda. Fierce low strike from the edge of the box flies just wide. Lost his footing as he came forward but Rutter helped win the ball back. 0-1. 75 mins.

Wild Forest attempt: From Aguilera from the edge of the box, high and wide. 0-1. 72 mins.

The Leeds subs: Bamford, Cooper, Gelhardt, James and Byram off for Rutter, Gnonto, Joseph and Hjelde.

Leeds subs: Bamford one of the men to make way. Struijk, Gnonto, Rutter, Joseph and Hjelde all on.

Ice cool from Bamford: Dreadful back pass, Bamford intercepts, just the keeper to beat, pretends to shoot, sending the keeper to the floor and then is able to calmly stroke the ball home into an empty net. 0-1. 66 mins.

GOAL LEEDS!!!!! Bamford!!!

Cooper to the rescue: After Cresswell is twisted and turned from a rare dangerous Forest attack. Six Forest subs now. Elanga debut. 0-0. 62 mins.

Big chance Leeds again: Bamford cannot get on the end of a James cross, Poveda heavily involved again. 0-0. 61 mins.

Harsh: James sent to the deck on the edge of the box but no foul. James seems fine. 0-0. 59 mins.

Young guns in the middle: Gyabi and Gray now in centre midfield. Poveda has made a big impact since coming on. Not much from Forest this half. 0-0. 57 mins.

Another Leeds sub: Gyabi on for Ampadu who has again been very good. 0-0. 53 mins.

Huge chance Leeds: James cross from the right flies through the area, just needed a tap in, men in the box, no one could get on the end of it.Byram with an air shot. 0-0. 54 mins.

Chance Leeds, Poveda lively: Down the right, twists and turns and creates space, sends in a cross towards James whose shot is blocked. 0-0. 52 mins.

Back underway: Poveda and Gray on for Leeds. Ayling and Sinisterra off. Shackleton now at right back. Gray next to Ampadu in centre midfield.

Changes: Ayling and Sinisterra set to come off. Both warming down. Gray and Poveda warming up.

Half time: Goalless.

One minute: Added time. Leeds have been the better side but no cutting edge, unlucky to hit the post though and also Cooper probably should have had a penalty.

Shouts for a Leeds penalty, twice: Ampadu cross for Bamford who heads it against Powell, claims a handball but it hit his face, corner cleared, then another claim for a penalty, Cooper brought down but not given. 0-0. 41 mins.

Chance Leeds, important block: Ampadu lets fly from 20 yards out, rising drive blocked, gets a second go on the rebound which is skewed wide.

Worrall and Bamford: Having a good battle. Six and two threes. 0-0. 35 mins.

Leeds in a nutshell at the minute: Attack down the left, James and Byram again, put not finding the right final pass, cross towards Bamford who can’t control and Forest clear.

Tempo relented a bit: A neat back header from Cooper back to Meslier. Leeds look to come forward again.

Sinisterra again: Wins a free kick near the byline on the right, fouled by Boly who was beaten by his pace. Free kick cleared.

Good chance Forest: Ball over the top drops for Awoniyi. Good chance but blazes over. 0-0. 23 mins.

More good play: From Sinisterra, wins the ball down the right, cuts inside, looks a threat, passes to Gelhardt who is brought down on the edge of the box but no foul, Bamford deflected shot then easily dealt with. Leeds come again and Bamford feeds Shackleton whose effort from just inside the box is saved.

Lovely pass: From Ampadu to James down the left, leads to a corner. Some fine passes from Ampadu in his two outings so far. Corner cleared. Fine tackle then from Shackleton as Forest break. 0-0. 19 mins.

Whites attack: Byram cross cleared for a corner, he really does get forward down the left, Ampadu advanced there too.

Leeds clear: Save from Meslier at the first corner from a Danilo header, tipped behind, second one cleared.

Danger: Forest attack. Cresswell goes to ground, but cross cleared for a corner.

Almost: Byram and James storm forward together down the left, Byram tries to play James in but not enough on the pass and Forest clear. Good turn and pass from Gelhardt before that to get Leeds going. 0-0. 11 mins.

Chance Forest: Byram pass puts Cooper under pressure. Yates races in down the right but shot hits the side netting. 0-0. 8 mins.

Chance again: Ampadu with another good pass, to Bamford, has options, plays in James who is tackled by Worrall on the stretch. Bright start by Leeds.

One touch: To set himself and then Sinisterra quickly pulls the trigger, instinctive. So close to an early opener.

OFF THE POST: Sinisterra snapshot from the edge of the box, low, keeper beaten, Unlucky. 0-0. 2 mins.

Positions: Joffy at no 10. James wide left, Sinisterra wide right.

Underway! Leeds kick us off.

Silence: Impeccably observed.

Forest team: Horvath; Williams, Worrall, Boly, McKenna, Powell, Mangala, Yates, Danilo, Kouyate, Awoniyi. Subs: G Shelvey, Scarpa, Wood, Freuler, Elanga, Bott, Aurier, Hwang, Panzo, Aguilera, Abbott

Teams are out: Liam Cooper leads out the Whites.

Minute’s silence: For Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams before kick off.

Here we go then: Awaiting the teams at the Pirelli.

Injury news: Summerville is coming to the end of a concussion protocol absence. Drameh has a seven-day hamstring issue. Neither involved tonight.

Warm ups: About to come to a close at the Pirelli. A big night for Sam Byram this, first start upon his return.

Team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made five changes to his Leeds United side for the club’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion tonight.

Farke’s side continued their build up towards the new Championship campaign with last weekend’s clash against Monaco in York for which new signing Ethan Amapdu was immediately handed a Whites debut from the start.

Amapdu once again lines up for this evening’s clash against Forest and is joined in the XI by Sam Byram who makes his first start upon returning to train with the club following his release from Norwich City.

Byram replaces Leo Hjelde at left back as part of five changes as Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford also all start. Pascal Struijk, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all drop to the bench whilst Crysencio Summerville is not involved. Willy Gnonto also stays on the bench.