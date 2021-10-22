Marcelo Bielsa's Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side upon last season's top-flight return but sit fourth-bottom and on just six points after eight games of the new campaign.

United failed to muster a single shot on target in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Southampton but Roberts says there are no concerns about the longer term ahead of Saturday afternoon's hosting of tenth-placed Wolves.

"I think it's one of them where we all know that we have to stick together," said Roberts, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CONFIDENCE: Issues by Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"We are aware that we have had a bumpy start to the season but we don't feel like it is nothing to worry about.

"We know that we have got a strong base and we know that last year wasn't just a good year and we will get back to playing how we did last year."

Leeds had six players missing for last Saturday's clash at St Mary's in which Roberts bagged a first league start of the season in the no 10 role behind lone striker Rodrigo.

The 22-year-old mustered United's only shot at goal in the first half, turning from range and firing over, and Roberts later moved upfront after record signing Rodrigo was withdrawn.

The Wales international then finished the game playing behind Joe Gelhardt who made his Premier League debut as a second-half substitute.

Asked how he felt he had been doing personally, Roberts said: "I think I have had a decent start.

"Of course I talked about it last season, trying to add more goals and more assists to my game and that is something that I am still working on but believing even more that I can start to do it and I feel really confident about it to be fair.

"I'm doing a lot of extra work with people outside of football also so just making sure that I am ticking every single box so that when my time comes I am 100 per cent ready for it."

Pressed on what it was that he was doing, Roberts reasoned: "Just loads of little bits.

"Just in my personal life there's a lot of things in my mentor psychologist that I work with - Tom Bates.

"My agent, Dean Sturridge, does a lot of kind of analysing my game and working stuff on the pitch which we have been doing as well.

"There's a lot of things that I try and tick off outside and inside training as well.

"The coaches have been great with helping me do extra work in the gym and in the treatment room.

"I am kind of just making sure that every base is covered so I have no excuses."

Roberts has also now become Leeds United’s Player Ambassador for Equality and Diversity as he continues to show his commitment to combatting discrimination.

Roberts was awarded the Community Champion accolade for the 2020/21 season due to his work with the Premier League and the club’s official charity; supporting the No Room For Racism campaign.

The forward told United's official website: “I’m really pleased to officially become the Ambassador for Equality and Diversity, it’s a subject that is really close to my heart and I hope I can continue to raise awareness around the topic.

“I have to thank Leeds United for allowing me to express my passion and be heard on various platforms, the past year and more has been hard for everyone and there has been issues bigger than football, but the work that is being done has shown me how united people can become.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved in more activities this season and taking part in some of the key projects and campaigns being delivered. By working together, we can make great changes.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.