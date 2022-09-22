'Not surprised': Liam Cooper on 'absolutely flying' Leeds United ace and expected Whites rating

That is the view of Whites captain Liam Cooper who says Ayling has even fixed his nose which got smashed into on his Leeds reappearance at Brentford.

Experienced promotion-winning Whites hero Ayling underwent knee surgery in May to address a long-standing issue and finally stepped back out for Leeds at Brentford at the start of the month.

The 31-year-old was named on boss Jesse Marsch's bench and was brought on to replace Cody Drameh as United's fourth substitute with 20 minutes left.

UNBELIEVABLE: Praise for Luke Aying, second from left, from Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, right. Picture by Steve Riding.

Less than one minute into his return, Ayling was then involved in a heavy aerial collision with Brentford's Ben Mee which left both players needing treatment and Ayling's nose worse for wear.

But the right back known as 'Bill' was soon back on his feet and bagged an assist just nine minutes later by getting in behind the Bees back line and supplying a neat cross which Marc Roca tucked home.

Marsch's side ultimately fell to a 5-2 defeat but the impressive return of Ayling was a definite positive and Whites skipper Cooper knew it was coming.

"I was not surprised one bit," said the Whites captain on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

"I see how hard Bill works every single day.

"He's missed it, he's been in the off-season as well trying to get his knee right and it's been tough for him.

"It was a big operation.

"But he's come in and he's flying, absolutely flying and I think we all just come to expect it off Bill now.

"He's a seven or eight out of ten every single week and that's the way Bill is, that's the way he plays.

"He's been unbelievable for our club and long may that continue."

Asked about Ayling's nose, Cooper quipped: "I've got a picture saved of him, Stevey Bruce he looked like, honestly.

"He actually went in and had it fixed.

"He's been in and had it done so it looks a lot better now to be fair."

Leeds have not played since the defeat at Brentford due to their subsequent fixtures at home to Nottingham Forest and away at Manchester United being postponed in the aftermath of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Ayling and Cooper, though, both bagged minutes for United’s under-21s last Friday night in a 6-2 victory against Southampton’s youngsters at Elland Road.

Fellow first teamers Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo also started following their recent recoveries from injuries as the experienced quartet all played at least 76 minutes each.