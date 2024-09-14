'Not sitting on the fence' - Burnley boss Scott Parker weighs in on contentious Leeds United penalty denial
Referee James Bell deemed the central defender's tackle a fair one, instead awarding a corner kick as opposed to a penalty, as Leeds went in search of equaliser.
United conceded early on, allowing Luca Koleosho to counter and apply the finish beyond Illan Meslier, although Leeds did have chances of their own, including similar one-v-one scenarios for Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto during the opening 45 minutes.
Solomon was felled inside the area during the 36th minute as Worrall, appearing to tackle from behind the Tottenham Hotspur loanee, made what match official Bell believed to be a legal intervention.
Replays showed Worrall may have got a toe on the ball, going through Solomon's legs to reach it, although this was far from conclusive proof the referee made the correct call.
Clarets boss Parker said in his post-match press conference he had not been afforded the chance to watch a replay of the incident but in real time, believed Bell's on-field verdict to be the right decision.
"I'm not sitting on the fence. I've not seen it," he told reporters. "I didn't think it was in real time to be quite honest with you. In real time, it looks like gets a toe on it, so it'd be unfair of me, really, to comment on that."
Worrall was later penalised in the match for a handball picking up a yellow card on the stroke of half-time, while Hannibal Mejbri - who took on the role of Elland Road pantomime villain - was booked for his reaction to Solomon's penalty claim.
Burnley leap above Leeds in the Championship table. Daniel Farke’s side have two wins from their opening five league games this year.
