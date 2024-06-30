Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has now overseen five games in charge of his new side.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has steered his new side to a notable new first but accompanied with a “not satisfied” message.

Marsch was appointed the new head coach of the Canada national side in May and quickly had this summer’s Copa America on his agenda. The American’s first game at the helm presented a friendly against the Netherlands who blitzed Canada 4-0 but Marsch’s side then held France to a goalless draw in another friendly before heading for the Copa America in the USA.

An opening 2-0 defeat against tournament favourites Argentina was followed by a 1-0 victory against Peru which offered Canada every chance of progressing to the competition’s quarter-finals ahead of their group stage finale against Chile in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chile needed to beat Marsch’s men to jump above them into the group’s second qualification spot but the contest ended in a goalless draw, sending Canada into the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Canada are competing at their first ever Copa America having failed to qualify in 2016 and having been ineligible in previous years. Two appearances at the World Cup also ended in group stage elimination but the last eight at a major international tournament now awaits Marsch’s side who are on course to play Venezuela in the quarter-finals.

Sunday’s result sealed a second-placed finish in Group A behind Argentina and left Chile and Peru eliminated. Canada will now play the winners of Group B in the quarter-finals, Group B currently topped by Venezuela. Marsch, though, says he and his side are not content with merely making the competition’s quarter-finals.

"We are not satisfied. The group is not satisfied. They want to keep going," said Marsch in his post-match press conference as quoted by ESPN. "They know, no matter who our next opponent is, it will be a difficult match. But they believe in themselves. We're excited for this next challenge.

“I'm challenging them to grow and get better, to be more savvy professionals, more mature players. 've been incredibly impressed by them, from the first training session. I'm enjoying being their coach. I'm proud of this accomplishment. But again, we're not satisfied."

Marsch added: "I thought we would get out of the group, I really did. I knew it would be a big challenge. Mostly, I was trying to prepare the team for the savviness and intelligence of what South American teams are.