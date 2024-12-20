Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP sought the help of Oxford United correspondent Liam Rice for the lowdown on the U's ahead of their trip to face Leeds United this weekend.

Oxford visit Elland Road this Saturday as Leeds look to make it nine wins from nine on home turf, having parted company with previous head coach Des Buckingham in the past couple of days.

Gary Rowett has been tipped to replace the ex-U's boss but may not be in the dugout by Saturday afternoon, if a deal can be struck between the Oxford hierarchy and the out-of-work manager.

YEP: Is the trip to Elland Road seen as something of a free hit for Oxford given the managerial situation and the difficulty of the fixture?

LR: The U’s can’t afford to look at any game as a free hit, not when every point is precious in their fight to stay in the Championship. Of course they’re not naïve, and know that this will undeniably be one of the toughest fixtures of the entire season. A point would be a heroic effort, especially with how the week has panned out with the sacking of Des Buckingham, and the fact that Leeds are imperious on home soil.

YEP: Where are Oxford particularly strong, where are they weak?

LR: At the start of the season, they were strong at both ends of the pitch. United were hard to beat and a tough nut to crack, providing the platform to go and win games in the final third. However, in recent weeks in particular, that watertight defensive unit has become porous and the U’s are lacking in belief and confidence in attack. Jamie Cumming has been consistent in goal though, and is capable of making some extraordinary stops.

YEP: Away from home, have Oxford been able to sit deep and frustrate opposing teams as that's something Leeds have struggled with?

LR: Not at all really. United are yet to win a single away game this season, and they’ve been heavily reliant on their home points tally to keep themselves clear of the relegation zone. They’ve been unfortunate as well though, conceding late to lose at Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, and should’ve finished the job of coming behind from 2-0 down at Luton Town, but couldn’t find a winner. In the last two away games though, the U’s have been well-beaten. They were outclassed by Sheffield United in a 3-0 defeat last month, and were tame in their 2-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers last week.