'Not by far' - Leeds United fans will love what pundit has just said

Leeds United have the best player in the Championship, according to one pundit. The Whites have enjoyed a superb season so far, but their promotion campaign still hangs in the balance.

Daniel Farke’s men need to rely on other results as things stand, but if they continue their form so far in 2024 across their remaining games, they are likely to secure a return to the Premier League without the help of the playoffs.

One player who will be key to the promotion bid down the stretch is star man Crysencio Summerville, who has been sensational so far this season. The Whites did well to keep the Dutchman after their relegation to the Championship, and the decision has paid off to no end.

Summerville has scored 17 and assisted eight times in the Championship this season, and he scored a penalty last time out, while also scoring a stunner against Watford in the game before. On the back of those performances, former Manchester United star Paul Parker has dubbed Summerville as the ‘best’ in the league.