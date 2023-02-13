'Not always nice' - Harry Maguire on Elland Road, Leeds United brief and message to fans

The Whites and Red Devils met for the second time in five days in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League showdown in West Yorkshire on the back of Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Leeds raced into a 2-0 lead in the midweek match but Maguire said ten Hag had specifically highlighted the importance of his side winning more duels in the return fixture at Elland Road, something Maguire felt his team achieved to leave LS11 with all three points. After chances for both sides, Marcus Rashford headed the visitors ahead in the 80th minute before Alejandro Garnacho bagged a second with five minutes left.

Speaking to MUTV, Maguire was asked what was the key to victory and reasoned: “I think winning more battles than we did in midweek. The manager spoke about it that we needed to win more duels, win more individual battles and of course coming to a place like this, it's not always nice and pretty on the eye, especially with the ball at your feet and in possession. It's about what you do without the ball and I think we won enough battles to win the game and it's a really important victory, especially for our fans."

Maguire added: "It's an absolutely massive win for the fans. We were so disappointed in the week that we couldn't get it for them at Old Trafford. But we know how important it is coming to Elland Road and getting the win so we got it last year, we knew coming here it's a difficult place, a difficult environment.

WHITES BRIEF: For Harry Maguire, right, and his Manchester United side as the Red Devils captain is closed down by Jack Harrison in Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

"I'm sure if you spoke to a few of the new lads they would say the same. But it's about seeing out the big moments in these games and defending your box well and David (de Gea) has obviously pulled off a couple of saves.