Former Leeds right back Sam Byram missed Thursday evening's 3-1 loss at home to Chelsea due to fatigue but the Canaries will make a late call on the defender and Smith is optimistic that the 28-year-old will be able to face the Whites.

“We are going to have a look at him and we’re hopeful he will be okay," said Smith at Friday's pre-match press conference.

LATE CHECK: To be made on Norwich City's former Leeds United right back Sam Byram, left, ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against the Whites at Elland Road. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Smith has no new injury concerns as Christoph Zimmermann and Mathias Normann are both training normally after being taken off during the interval of Thursday night's clash against the Blues.

Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are longer-term absentees.