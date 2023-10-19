It’s more or less, when you work with players and team and you see them improving. In the training session you’ll never be perfect but when you follow part of training and two or three moments of perfection or in the final game and you’re standing there, there are some rare moments during a training year when you can enjoy training because they’re doing exactly what you want. To help people and human beings develop their game and improve, this is even more pleasing in comparison to winning titles, bonuses. There’s no replacement for this winning feeling but it’s most enjoyable when I really improve players, my team. When you see the pride and joy in the eyes of our supporters when we make them happy, sometimes you feel even a bit humble because you feel this responsibility. If you can just give them a bit peace, fun and enjoyment, these are the best moments in the life of a manager.