Norwich City vs Leeds United press conference live: Farke previews Canaries return amid injury update
Farke is expected to provide an update on the availability of injured players Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence, Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton, all of whom missed the Whites’ 2-1 victory over Bristol City prior to the international break. Also on the agenda will be Farke’s return to his old stomping ground, where he enjoyed two promotions as second tier champion with the Norfolk club.
The German’s reception could be mixed after comments made upon taking the Leeds job, insinuating that the Whites are a bigger club with greater resources than his previous employers, although the 46-year-old is likely to be unfazed, focused entirely on returning to West Yorkshire with three points in tow.
Defender Sam Byram also spent a number of seasons with the Canaries and, fitness permitting, will be expected to start on Saturday afternoon.
All the updates from Farke’s presser this afternoon will filter through here. It is scheduled to be underway from 1:30pm.
Leeds United press conference LIVE: Daniel Farke previews Norwich
Key Events
- Farke returns to Carrow Road
- Updates on Gnonto, Spence and other injured players
Farke on being comfortable in England
It’s always difficult to judge it in general because yes there are always difficulties in each and every country but I love everything here, the approach, intensity, physicality. Our approach is not so soft, no cheating, no diving, no time-wasting, maybe a bit at times, many of the best coaches in the world are working here, many of the best players in the world. If you want to be good at your job you don’t want to play in an easy league, you want to compete with the best. This is my approach. Maybe in twenty years I’ll want to see the sun a bit more.
Farke on whether he could see an England return after Norwich exit
You never know in this job. Yes, with my German origin, the Bundesliga is a pretty interesting league but if I’m honest, I was hoping. I love it here, the motherland of football. England is my second home, I love how honest the football is. The Premier League is by far the best league in the world, the Championship is the toughest league in the world.
Farke on learning and developing as a coach
I think when you watch back each and every week you have things you’d do in a different way. I have to be there with hundreds of decisions every week, which players to play, to sign, how to train, many small and little tiny decisions. After you think, should have done this a different way. Once you think right now as a manager, ‘now I know everything’ you should retire, you are a dinosaur. You have to always develop and be ahead of the wave. I’m not greedy I’m open to learn and develop. Let’s see, hopefully it lasts a while that I keep improving. My time in each and every position I’ve learned.
Farke on Norwich exit
I never speak about this topic because I had such a great time. My principle is always to judge a situation, it’s not important what people think when you come through the door, it’s more important when you go out. I was the first non-British manager [at Norwich] and I will always be grateful for this trust. The club was under unbelievable financial pressure. The group of players was a good group but a bit too expensive and a bit too old, in this situation I took over and in the end we had two promotions and two seasons in the Premier League, no financial pressure at all, many young players exciting players under long-term contracts and great infrastructure. I don’t want to speak about any negative things. I’m just grateful that I’ve had such a wonderful time and was able to play a little part in one of the most successful times of the club, so no hard feelings.
Farke on attacking options
I don’t want to compare. We have good options in the attack. Daniel James is different to Cree Summerville or Willy Gnonto or Jaidon Anthony. Each player has strengths and skills, each game sometimes needs a different skill. We have options to react during the games, different players in starting line-up, sometimes a player on the right-wing who plays wider, sometimes in the pocket. We don’t want to press them in a role, my tactical ideas have to adapt to which players I have. If you have the choice between different players and qualities you can share the load.
Farke on Archie [continued]
I’m happy that Archie came through without injuries, but the load was immense which is why today I chose to leave him in the dressing room to do a recovery session. You have to accept it.
Farke on Archie Gray’s workload
It’s difficult to answer, it’s about finding a balance. It’s a great honour to represent your country. You take this with pride, to do this, to defend the shirt of the Three Lions I don’t want to take this away. I don’t want to blame any manager because every manager wants to play the best team. In this age group Archie is among the best players, I totally get why he played. We need discussion what is important in youth level, is it important to win titles and trophies? Or to develop young players? If it’s important to win titles and points then you have to play Archie in these three games, but if you think about development as a player, I would question this. It’s also important for developing his personality and his game, to play day in day out, first-team games in front of a packed Elland Road or away games, it develops him as a player. I would question whether playing U19s improves him as a player.
Farke on whether he can enjoy football outside of work
If I’m honest I don’t watch too much football to enjoy it, because I watch so many games for job reasons. There are some moments when the national team are playing you can enjoy it, but also sometimes it’s also good to lay on the sofa and enjoy a bit of football but these moments are quite rare.
Farke on job satisfaction
It’s more or less, when you work with players and team and you see them improving. In the training session you’ll never be perfect but when you follow part of training and two or three moments of perfection or in the final game and you’re standing there, there are some rare moments during a training year when you can enjoy training because they’re doing exactly what you want. To help people and human beings develop their game and improve, this is even more pleasing in comparison to winning titles, bonuses. There’s no replacement for this winning feeling but it’s most enjoyable when I really improve players, my team. When you see the pride and joy in the eyes of our supporters when we make them happy, sometimes you feel even a bit humble because you feel this responsibility. If you can just give them a bit peace, fun and enjoyment, these are the best moments in the life of a manager.
Farke on managerial changes and cut-throat nature of the business
If you’re not prepared for this, better don’t sign a contract. It’s part of the job, there’s lots of pressure and you can’t plan 5-10 years plan, we’re always preparing for the long term but you have to make sure it works in short and mid term. There’s no replacement for the three points. You start your career with clubs where there’s not that much pressure, but you are there with the experience to lead a club with ambitions and pressure - like this level. A different kind of pressure if you want to fight against relegation or for promotion. This job is demanding, for workaholics, but I don’t complain about this. We lead a privileged life, it’s a joy to be able to work in something you love. I became a football manager because I love this sport so much. To work for such a club and feel all these emotions, it’s great.