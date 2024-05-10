Live

Norwich City vs Leeds United: New Dan James and Patrick Bamford injury update ahead of play-offs

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 10th May 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 11:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Daniel Farke is expected to provide a fresh update on the condition of Leeds United attacking duo Dan James and Patrick Bamford ahead of this weekend’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Norwich City.

United travel to Norfolk for the second time this season on Sunday but may still be without one or both of their 22-goal pairing James and Bamford.

Both players have been unavailable since picking up separate injuries in the 4-3 win over Middlesbrough last month and consequently missed the 4-0 defeat by Queens Park Rangers and subsequent 2-1 loss at the hands of fellow play-off contenders Southampton last weekend.

James’ issue remains a torn abdominal muscle while Bamford’s bruised knee continues to perplex the medical staff at Thorp Arch.

Text updates from Farke’s press conference here from 1:30pm.

Daniel Farke pre-match press conference LIVE

12:53 BST

Just over half an hour

We’re hearing from Farke at 1:30 this afternoon. Stay tuned. Bookmark this page to see what the gaffer has to say first.

11:59 BST

Meslier wins EFL Championship Golden Glove

18 clean sheets for the Frenchman this season, joint with West Bromwich Albion’s Alex Palmer.

“It has been a real collective effort as a team, that we have managed to keep the most clean sheets in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

“It is an achievement as a group which we can all be proud of and has helped us have a really good season, which we hope will get even better at the very end.”

Illan Meslier
11:57 BST

Ticket details - Norwich (a)

A 2,022 away allocation, loud and proud, awaits the players at Carrow Road.

11:56 BST

Not exactly ideal preparation for Sunday's hosts

11:55 BST

Don't forget

Tonight, Leeds’ U18s have the chance to make history in the FA Youth Cup.

The youngsters take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the competition’s final, making a first appearance at this stage since 1998.

It’s 27 years since the club were last crowned FA Youth Cup champions.

Here’s how they got there.

11:54 BST

Piroe or Joseph?

If Bamford is unavailable for a third consecutive match, who will Daniel Farke turn to?

Joel Piroe or Mateo Joseph? Or perhaps Georginio Rutter?

11:51 BST

Welcome to Thorp Arch

We’re at the training ground this afternoon where Daniel Farke will be speaking ahead of Leeds’ trip to Norwich this weekend.

Injury updates on Patrick Bamford and Dan James to follow.

Related topics:Norwich CityPatrick Bamford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.