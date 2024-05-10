Norwich City vs Leeds United: New Dan James and Patrick Bamford injury update ahead of play-offs
and live on Freeview channel 276
United travel to Norfolk for the second time this season on Sunday but may still be without one or both of their 22-goal pairing James and Bamford.
Both players have been unavailable since picking up separate injuries in the 4-3 win over Middlesbrough last month and consequently missed the 4-0 defeat by Queens Park Rangers and subsequent 2-1 loss at the hands of fellow play-off contenders Southampton last weekend.
James’ issue remains a torn abdominal muscle while Bamford’s bruised knee continues to perplex the medical staff at Thorp Arch.
Text updates from Farke’s press conference here from 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke pre-match press conference LIVE
Just over half an hour
We’re hearing from Farke at 1:30 this afternoon. Stay tuned. Bookmark this page to see what the gaffer has to say first.
Meslier wins EFL Championship Golden Glove
18 clean sheets for the Frenchman this season, joint with West Bromwich Albion’s Alex Palmer.
Illan Meslier
“It has been a real collective effort as a team, that we have managed to keep the most clean sheets in the Sky Bet Championship this season.
“It is an achievement as a group which we can all be proud of and has helped us have a really good season, which we hope will get even better at the very end.”
Ticket details - Norwich (a)
A 2,022 away allocation, loud and proud, awaits the players at Carrow Road.
Not exactly ideal preparation for Sunday's hosts
Don't forget
Tonight, Leeds’ U18s have the chance to make history in the FA Youth Cup.
The youngsters take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the competition’s final, making a first appearance at this stage since 1998.
It’s 27 years since the club were last crowned FA Youth Cup champions.
Here’s how they got there.
Piroe or Joseph?
If Bamford is unavailable for a third consecutive match, who will Daniel Farke turn to?
Joel Piroe or Mateo Joseph? Or perhaps Georginio Rutter?
Welcome to Thorp Arch
We’re at the training ground this afternoon where Daniel Farke will be speaking ahead of Leeds’ trip to Norwich this weekend.
Injury updates on Patrick Bamford and Dan James to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.