Norwich City vs Leeds United injury news as 5 out and 4 doubts

Leeds United are now counting down the hours until their return to action with the international break done and dusted. Daniel Farke is headed back to former club Norwich City , where he won two promotions, and he will be hoping to lead his Whites to another win.

Leeds went into the break on the back of a win over Bristol City, and they will be looking not only to solidify their top six spot at Carrow Road, but they will also be hoping to close the gap on the top two. Though, the Whites won’t be helped by a number of injury issues, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams ahead of this one. Take a look below.