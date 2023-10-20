Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Norwich City vs Leeds United injury news as 5 out and 4 doubts

A look at all the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Norwich City ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:59 BST

Leeds United are now counting down the hours until their return to action with the international break done and dusted. Daniel Farke is headed back to former club Norwich City, where he won two promotions, and he will be hoping to lead his Whites to another win.

Leeds went into the break on the back of a win over Bristol City, and they will be looking not only to solidify their top six spot at Carrow Road, but they will also be hoping to close the gap on the top two. Though, the Whites won’t be helped by a number of injury issues, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams ahead of this one. Take a look below.

Hanley is out until late October with a muscular problem.

1. Grant Hanley - Out

Hanley is out until late October with a muscular problem.

Photo Sales
Sargent is out with an ankle ligament injury. He signed a new deal during the break.

2. Josh Sargent - Out

Sargent is out with an ankle ligament injury. He signed a new deal during the break.

Photo Sales
Barnes is nearing a return from a knee injury, but this may come too soon.

3. Ashley Barnes - Doubt

Barnes is nearing a return from a knee injury, but this may come too soon.

Photo Sales
Farke has said: “Stuart Dallas, he was out for such a long time, he’s part integrated, joined us in several parts of team training, sometimes he has to train individually or recover more. He definitely needs three or four full weeks before we can choose him.”

4. Stuart Dallas - Out

Farke has said: “Stuart Dallas, he was out for such a long time, he’s part integrated, joined us in several parts of team training, sometimes he has to train individually or recover more. He definitely needs three or four full weeks before we can choose him.”

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeNorwich CityBristol City