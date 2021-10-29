Norwich City v Leeds United: YEP Jury give their big-match verdict

JACOB STARR

Norwich are winless and rock bottom of the league so it really is a ‘must win’ for Leeds when we travel to Carrow Road on Sunday.

A 2-0 midweek cup defeat at the Emirates shouldn’t affect United’s mood a great deal, with the two goals coming via goal-line technology and one defensive lapse in concentration.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United travel to Carrow Road on Sunday to take on Norwich City. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

For the large part, it was an even contest despite Marcelo Bielsa’s side fashioning few chances. The 1-1 draw against Wolves last weekend should give us a boost and it seemed like it could be a turning point in our season that hasn’t really got going yet.

Let’s be honest, the Canaries are probably already preparing for life in the Championship.

Teemu Pukki is their main threat as the Finn has netted their only two goals of the campaign so far, both coming in home defeats.

Luckily for us, Kalvin Phillips will be back in the side as he came through a 90-minute outing at Arsenal unscathed. We have missed him in the middle, that’s for sure.

Leeds fans are hoping Raphinha is injury free for United's Premier League trip to Norwich City on Sunday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Prediction: Norwich 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

With Sunday being Halloween and Leeds United facing a side stuck at the foot of the Premier League table without a win, this game has all the hallmarks of a potential horror show.

Norwich have just two points from nine league games and, perhaps more worryingly for them, have scored just twice in the process.

Leeds fans were delighted to see Kalvin Phillips come through 90 troube-free minutes against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup defeat at the Emirates on Tuesday evening. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

The club kept faith with Daniel Farke following their last relegation from the top flight but their old demons are back again.

Leeds obviously have problems of their own but will surely fancy their chances here.

Much of the performance at Arsenal on Tuesday night was positive and showed that there is quality in the fringe players.

The only thing missing was end product but the recent form of Norwich suggests that they may well concede on Sunday.

Leeds will improve as players return but a win here without the likes of Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling is now imperative.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Norwich have had a wretched start to their Premier League return after impressing last season in the Championship.

The step up is massive and they aren’t the first side to find the gap too big. Last weekend, they were on the end of a 7-0 battering at Chelsea. Confidence in the Leeds camp should have improved after last weekend’s dramatic last-gasp draw against Wolves. Nobody could be faulted during that performance but they can’t rest on their laurels as past games have shown, if you do, they rarely go your way.

If the players absent from Wolves aren’t available, Marcelo Bielsa will have to stick with the XI on duty then, unless he gives ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt a start but I doubt he will though the youngster may be given minutes from the bench. Without doubt, the million plus paid to Wigan will seem like nothing if he continues to develop.

Leeds really need these three points because anything less will be seen as a failure to beat a team stuck at the bottom of the Premier League and almost-certain to be relegated.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 3.

DAVID WATKINS

The Arsenal cup exit confirmed again some of the problems we know are holding us back; we were missing key players and we have players underperforming. Unfortunately, we added a new one though, making daft defensive errors.

The Norwich game now looks huge. Throughout our difficult start to the season we have often heard fans say “there are at least three teams worse than Leeds; we’ll be fine”. Well, this is the moment of truth.

The Canaries’ dire start to the season is well documented, just two 0-0 draws against Brighton and Burnley while the rest of their EPL games ended in defeat. A word of warning though, Norwich have had a tough run of games, facing seven of the top 10 sides in their opening nine fixtures.

Leeds are unbeaten in all eight league games against sides in the relegation zone since our top-flight return. But we’ve failed to win either such match this season, drawing 1-1 with both Burnley and Newcastle. A defeat at Carrow Road is unthinkable and, even a draw, will signal a difficult season ahead.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

After the epic game against Wolves, we saw a good but unproductive first half against Arsenal.

The second half took us back to the multiple substitutions which always seem to destroy the team’s shape.

A trip to East Anglia awaits and it is heartening to hear that Raphinha is likely to be available for selection.

We are likely to need him because, to beat Norwich in spite of how poor they are, you need to score at least one goal.

For me, our inability to take our chances has been the biggest problem this season.

The only way out of this trough is to ramp up the creativity and the goals will surely follow. Apart from the aberration in the second half against Arsenal, the defence has been sound.

In our current position, it would be even more worrying if we were leaking goals but the team needs a confidence boost.

There are some tough challenges coming up so the Canaries’ cage needs to be well and truly rattled.

Prediction: Norwich City 0 Leeds United 2.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.