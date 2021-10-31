Nineteen-year-old forward Gelhardt excelled when coming on for his Elland Road debut as a second-half substitute in last weekend's Premier League clash against Wolves.

The England youth international made a huge impact and won United a late penalty which record signing Rodrigo converted to bag Leeds a 1-1 draw.

But Gelhardt stays on the bench as Dan James, Jack Harrison and Raphinha once again all start in the front line behind record signing Rodrigo.

Raphinha was forced off injured during the second-half against Wolves following a late challenge by defender Romain Saiss which caught the Brazilian near his ankle but the winger is straight back in the side which also features England international Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips returned from a three week lay-off due to a calf strain followed by a hip issue when playing the full duration of Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal and replaces Mateusz Klich as the only change to the side that started out against Wolves.

Jamie Shackleton also starts but Junior Firpo is not involved.

Firpo has missed United's last three games with a muscular injury but returned for the under-23s against Arsenal on Friday night, playing the opening half an hour before coming off.

ON THE BENCH: Leeds United's 19-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt, right. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Shackleton missed Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal but returns to the XI.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee) and Robin Koch (hip) all remain out injured.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has made three changes to his side as Milot Rashica, Kieran Dowell and Andrew Omobamidele come in for Dimitris Giannoulis, Pierre Lees-Melou and the suspended Ben Gibson.

Norwich City: Krul; Omobamidele, Hanley, Kabak; Aarons, Normann, McLean, Rashica; Sargent, Pukki, Dowell. Subs: Gunn, Giannoulis, Williams, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Tzolis, Idah

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Phillips, Raphinha, Harrison, James, Rodrigo. Subs Klaesson, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh, Forshaw, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

