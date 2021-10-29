“You ask me a question where you know I can’t praise his performances up until now but what is happening to Harrison is happening to all the players in our squad where they have better or worse moments and nobody is able to maintain a regular consistency, especially when they play in attack. Harrison is a plyer with a lot of resources to be able to play on both wings and we have enjoyed his contributions, Harrison will continue to shine or will shine again in proportion to the faculties that he has and it is my job to put him in situations where he is able to shine and to make him feel important as I feel that he is. Of course any question that invites public criticism I reject.”