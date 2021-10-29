Norwich City v Leeds United - Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE, Raphinha, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling injury updates
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa faces the media ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Norwich City this morning - and you can follow all the latest news live here.
Leeds left it late to bag a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves in their most recent league assignment last Saturday as bottom of the table Norwich were thumped 7-0 at Chelsea the same afternoon.
The newly-promoted Canaries have amassed just two points from nine games played and sit five points and three places behind fourth-bottom Leeds.
Whites head coach Bielsa is speaking to the media at 9am and all of the latest news will follow live here.
On the under 23s - do you do anything in particular with them to prepare the for Premier League games
We use all the resources for a player who usually plays in the Premier League, it’s the same that we use for the development of the youngsters, the treatment that a player from the 23s receives is the same as a first team player - training, nutrition, control of their performances, preparation, evaluation of the performances, they are all identical.”
On Norwich - what do you see with them?
“I am not in the best position to evaluate the opponents. It is a team that you can divide in two parts so far in the competition, in the first half of their games they wanted to be protagonists and in the second half of their games they have tried to be solid defensively and the defeat to Chelsea was linked to the fact that they played a large amount of the game with a man down and against the very big teams that is very difficult.”
On Harrison’s start to the season
“You ask me a question where you know I can’t praise his performances up until now but what is happening to Harrison is happening to all the players in our squad where they have better or worse moments and nobody is able to maintain a regular consistency, especially when they play in attack. Harrison is a plyer with a lot of resources to be able to play on both wings and we have enjoyed his contributions, Harrison will continue to shine or will shine again in proportion to the faculties that he has and it is my job to put him in situations where he is able to shine and to make him feel important as I feel that he is. Of course any question that invites public criticism I reject.”
On the injuries to Bamford and Ayling
“They can’t be calculated exactly, they are all subject to their evolution and they have a margin for recovery that is very big.”
On the Leeds attack minus Bamford
This is a question that to answer would need ten minutes, if you listen to my previous answers you will see the arguments I have made, I always try and give conclusions on reflection, we have clearly lowered the amount of dangerous attacks we have created. Of course if Bamford was here his presence would be valued but the fact we haven’t created so many chances is not linked solely to Bamford.”
On Dallas - did you consider time off
The best interpreter is the person himself, we respect his decision to be able to want to participate, we gave it a lot of value
On Norwich
Teams, when they lose so heavily, they multiply the efforts so that a similar defeat does not happen in the next game, all of these evaluations are not because every game is difficult due to everything that is in play and because our reality obliges us more than ever independent of how the opponent feels. Any other team will require the same analysis because it is the Premier League and because of our reality at the moment
On Dallas
“He is very strong mentally and he has fought through his personal life - that could be overcome through willingness and mental fortitude which are the most dominant traits of his personality and have allowed him to grow in football.”
Next week for Ayling and Bamford?
There is no precise return date for the injuries of Ayling, Bamford or Koch
Shack and Ayling
“Shackleton is likely to be available and Ayling won’t be.”