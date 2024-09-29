4 . Max Wober (doubt)

Another who could realistically be classed as out and it remains to be seen whether Wober is sent for surgery on his knee injury which again kept him out of the weekend assignment against Coventry. Farke said on Thursday: "Some ongoing problems with his knee. Our medical department tries everything to find a conservative solution and we'll find out in the next days. We tried to push him back into team training but we need to make a decision in the next days if this doesn't work and he can't return. Probably our choice would then be surgery and then he'd miss out a few weeks. But we're hopeful we can bring him back into training in the early stage of next week." Photo: Stu Forster