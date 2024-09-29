Daniel Farke’s Whites moved to within just one point of the division’s automatic promotion places with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City for which Farke had two men out but three others returning. Leeds, though, were dealt another injury blow during the contest itself as Ethan Ampadu was forced off with a knee injury.
Norwich, meanwhile, who began the new season with just two points out of a possible nine, picked up their third win from their last four games through Saturday’s 3-2 success at Derby County which made it back to back victories and propelled the Canaries to ninth. But Norwich’s recent improvement has also come amid a stack of injuries.
Across both sides, five players have already been ruled out of Tuesday night’s 7.45pm kick-off at Carrow Road and five more are doubtful. Here, we run through the injuries from both sides, with four men also back.
1. Ethan Ampadu (doubt)
Whites captain Ampadu suffered a knee injury when making a firm tackle in Saturday's win against Coventry. The midfielder tried to continue but was eventually substituted with 41 minutes on the clock. Speaking at his post match press conference, Whites boss Farke said of Ampadu: "It was definitely too painful for him to go on. He normally tries everything to go on the pitch. He says it's painful but doesn't think it's too bad but I'm careful to be too optimistic. We have to await some more assessment." Photo: George Wood
2. Manor Solomon (doubt)
Tottenham loanee Solomon missed the weekend's clash against Coventry due to problems with his hamstring arising from issues with his back. It remains to be seen when he returns. Farke said on Thursday: "I hope to have him back at least for the last game before the international break and perhaps even Norwich." Photo: George Wood
3. Dan James (doubt)
Somewhere between out and doubt. James has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that was expected to keep him out until after the international break although Farke has said there would be a small chance of him returning beforehand. Farke said on Thursday: "Daniel James is still out, it's perhaps just realistic that he will be back after the international break. If he's available for a game before it'll be a bonus. I expect him back in contention after [the break]." Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Max Wober (doubt)
Another who could realistically be classed as out and it remains to be seen whether Wober is sent for surgery on his knee injury which again kept him out of the weekend assignment against Coventry. Farke said on Thursday: "Some ongoing problems with his knee. Our medical department tries everything to find a conservative solution and we'll find out in the next days. We tried to push him back into team training but we need to make a decision in the next days if this doesn't work and he can't return. Probably our choice would then be surgery and then he'd miss out a few weeks. But we're hopeful we can bring him back into training in the early stage of next week." Photo: Stu Forster
5. Jacob Sorensen (doubt)
Norwich's Danish defensive midfielder Sorensen has been out with a foot injury but is likely to be the first of the injured Norwich players back. Photo: Nathan Stirk
6. Onel Hernandez (out)
Canaries attacker Hernandez suffered a hamstring injury in last month's 4-1 win at home to Watford, an injury which is set to keep him out for ten weeks. Photo: Justin Setterfield
