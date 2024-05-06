Leeds and Norwich both fell to defeats on Saturday’s final day of the regular Championship season, Daniel Farke’s Whites suffering a 2-1 reverse at home to Southampton and Norwich beaten 1-0 at relegated Birmingham City. Norwich, though, had already done enough to seal a play-offs place bar a goal difference swing miracle and their sixth-placed finish means a two-legged semi against Leeds.
Farke’s Whites needed both victory against Southampton and also a Huddersfield Town win at Ipswich Town to finish in the division’s automatic promotion spots but got neither and must now rely on the play-offs. Both teams will have had a full week to prepare for Sunday lunchtime’s first leg at Carrow Road, for which injury news this week will be key. Here, we run through the state of play from both camps.
1. Patrick Bamford (doubt)
Somewhere between doubtful and expected/hoped to be back. Whites boss Farke had expected Bamford back from a badly bruised knee for Saturday's regular season finale against Southampton but the issue was still causing the striker problems and he failed to make the matchday squad. Farke then said post match that he hoped there was a chance that Bamford would be back this week. Photo: George Wood
2. Dan James (doubt)
Similar to Bamford. James has missed his side's last two games due to the costal cartilage injury and oblique abdominal muscle tear suffered in the closing stages of the 4-3 win at Middlesbrough towards the end of last month. But Farke raised hope that James might be back for the play-offs. He said: "Hopefully there's a chance Patrick Bamford and Daniel James can return to the group, we desperately need these players. We need this and we need this week in order to work on the training pitch.” Photo: Alex Burstow
3. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk's season was ended by surgery on a groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Stuart Dallas (out)
The Northern Irishman has Leeds experience of the play-offs having been part of the Marcelo Bielsa squad that lost in the semi-finals to Derby County but Dallas has been unable to recover from a femoral fracture and is retiring this summer. His experience, though, should be a huge asset to the Whites now. Photo: Ed Sykes
5. Ashley Barnes (out)
A big blow for the Canaries. Barnes suffered a calf injury ahead of the season finale at Birmingham and has already been ruled out of the play-off semis. Canaries boss David Wagner said: "Luckily, it's not a major muscle so we won't rule him out for the rest of the season. He could be back for a play-off final if we get that far. He'll work hard in the treatment room with the medical department." Photo: George Wood
6. Onel Hernandez (out)
A big player for Norwich whose season was ended in February when he broke his foot in training. Photo: Nigel French
