1 . Dan James (doubt)

James has a chance of featuring at Carrow Road as he continues to recover from the costal cartilage injury and oblique abdominal muscle tear suffered in the closing stages of the 4-3 win at Middlesbrough towards the end of last month. Farke said: " would say Daniel James is making good progress, coming closer and closer. He had already joined in parts of team training, it will be a tight race but at least a chance he's available. It depends on next 48 hours, it could be that he's an option for the travelling squad, I’m not sure if he’s ready for 90 minutes.” Photo: George Tewkesbury