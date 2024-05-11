Both teams have had a full week to prepare for Sunday’s 12 noon kick-off at Carrow Road, which both sides are approaching following defeats on the final day of the regular campaign. Daniel Farke’s Whites suffered a 2-1 reverse at home to Southampton whilst Norwich beaten 1-0 at relegated Birmingham City. Norwich, though, had already done enough to seal a play-offs place bar a goal difference swing miracle and their sixth-placed finish means a two-legged semi against Leeds.
Farke’s Whites needed both victory against Southampton and also a Huddersfield Town win at Ipswich Town to finish in the division’s automatic promotion spots but got neither and must now rely on the play-offs. But both sides have key men either injured or doubtful ahead of the first leg at Carrow Road. Farke and also Norwich boss David Wagner both held their pre-match press conferences on Friday, at which they provided fresh team news. Here is a run through of the state of play from both camps.
1. Dan James (doubt)
James has a chance of featuring at Carrow Road as he continues to recover from the costal cartilage injury and oblique abdominal muscle tear suffered in the closing stages of the 4-3 win at Middlesbrough towards the end of last month. Farke said: " would say Daniel James is making good progress, coming closer and closer. He had already joined in parts of team training, it will be a tight race but at least a chance he's available. It depends on next 48 hours, it could be that he's an option for the travelling squad, I’m not sure if he’s ready for 90 minutes.” Photo: George Tewkesbury
2. Ashley Barnes (out)
A big blow for the Canaries. Barnes suffered a calf injury ahead of the season finale at Birmingham and has already been ruled out of the play-off semis. Canaries boss David Wagner said: "Luckily, it's not a major muscle so we won't rule him out for the rest of the season. He could be back for a play-off final if we get that far. He'll work hard in the treatment room with the medical department." Speaking this week, Wagner confirmed that Barnes was out of the first leg. Photo: George Wood
3. Onel Hernandez (out)
A big player for Norwich whose season was ended in February when he broke his foot in training. Photo: Nigel French
4. Liam Gibbs (out)
Another Norwich player whose season is over, 21-year-old midfielder suffering a thigh injury in last month's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Stephen Pond
5. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk's season was ended by surgery on a groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: Jess Hornby
6. Stuart Dallas (out)
The Northern Irishman has Leeds experience of the play-offs having been part of the Marcelo Bielsa squad that lost in the semi-finals to Derby County but Dallas has been unable to recover from a femoral fracture and is retiring this summer. His experience, though, should be a huge asset to the Whites now. Photo: Ed Sykes
