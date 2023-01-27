Norwich City U21s 5-2 Leeds United U21s highlights: Debutant nets brace for young Whites
Leeds visit Norwich City’s Lotus Training Centre this afternoon where they will look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats
The young Whites’ Monday night fixture against West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a frozen pitch, meaning Michael Skubala’s side were denied the opportunity to bounce back from recent defeats to the Baggies and Nottingham Forest. Leeds relinquished their commanding grip on top spot in Premier League 2 Division 2, allowing Southampton to usurp them in the only automatic promotion place, which will serve as motivation to the youngsters in their upcoming fixtures.
Today’s game takes place less than 24 hours before the senior squad face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round, meaning those who feature in this afternoon’s fixture are unlikely to be involved with Jesse Marsch’s main group at the Wham Stadium tomorrow.
Kick-off is from 2pm. Live match updates, build-up, team news and ratings here throughout the day.
Norwich City U21 5-2 Leeds United U21
Two late consolations from 21s debutant Connor Douglas putting gloss on a third defeat in-a-row. Difficult game for largely U18 XI vs a Norwich side featuring senior (and int’l) experience. Klaesson kept score in single figures.
86’ Another save by Klaesson. Man of the Match display from him, really kept the score respectable.
72' Klaesson with a good save from Idah. Point-blank range. Must be five or six stops today from the Norwegian.