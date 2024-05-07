Norwich City star makes Leeds United claim as Whites player 'likely' to sign deal
Leeds United are now preparing for the Championship playoffs after having to settle for third place and missing out on automatic promotion. Daniel Farke’s men will face Norwich City in the semi-final across this Sunday and the following Thursday.
Leeds will head into those games as favourites, but there are no guarantees in the playoffs, and the Whites need no reminding of that. As preparations continue, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Norwich star’s ‘pressure’ claim
Norwich City star Jack Stacey believes the pressure is on Leeds United for the upcoming playoff semi-finals. He told the Pink Un: “If you look at the tie, we finished sixth and Leeds have been going for automatic promotion for a long time, so the balance of pressure is mostly towards them.
"It doesn't mean that we're not going to give everything to get there, but in terms of pressure, I think it's skewed towards them and we can relish that. Obviously they're going to be disappointed, because they had a chance to go up automatically and now they're looking into the play-offs. For us, play-offs was the aim we had for a long time and we've achieved that. They're a very, very good team, we're taking nothing for granted, but it's something we're going to relish."
Ayling latest
Middlesbrough are ‘likely’ to land Leeds man Luke Ayling on a free transfer this summer, according to Teesside Live. Ayling has been on loan with Boro for the second half of the season, with his Leeds deal coming to an end this summer.
Sheffield United have reportedly shown interest following their relegation, but the latest report suggests Ayling’s current loan club are at the front of the queue as the defender’s contract enters its final two months. Leeds are likely to give permission to Ayling to strike a deal before that deal comes to an end.
