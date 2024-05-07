Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now preparing for the Championship playoffs after having to settle for third place and missing out on automatic promotion. Daniel Farke’s men will face Norwich City in the semi-final across this Sunday and the following Thursday.

Leeds will head into those games as favourites, but there are no guarantees in the playoffs, and the Whites need no reminding of that. As preparations continue, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich star’s ‘pressure’ claim

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich City star Jack Stacey believes the pressure is on Leeds United for the upcoming playoff semi-finals. He told the Pink Un: “If you look at the tie, we finished sixth and Leeds have been going for automatic promotion for a long time, so the balance of pressure is mostly towards them.

"It doesn't mean that we're not going to give everything to get there, but in terms of pressure, I think it's skewed towards them and we can relish that. Obviously they're going to be disappointed, because they had a chance to go up automatically and now they're looking into the play-offs. For us, play-offs was the aim we had for a long time and we've achieved that. They're a very, very good team, we're taking nothing for granted, but it's something we're going to relish."

Ayling latest

Middlesbrough are ‘likely’ to land Leeds man Luke Ayling on a free transfer this summer, according to Teesside Live. Ayling has been on loan with Boro for the second half of the season, with his Leeds deal coming to an end this summer.