The ex-Huddersfield Town boss will be in the opposing dugout to Daniel Farke during their two-legged Championship play-off semi-final over the next eight days but may find his side limited in their attacking options.

Forward Ashley Barnes is ruled out for the next few weeks after picking up a calf injury and was joined in the treatment room last weekend by experienced Swiss attacker Christian Fassnacht who missed the 1-0 defeat by Birmingham City with a groin problem.

There is the possibility of Fassnacht returning for the Canaries' play-off campaign, while up-and-coming wide attacker Jon Rowe is not yet at 90-minute fitness levels after a spell out injured.

The 21-year-old has 13 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this season but has not completed 90 minutes since mid-January and only recently returned from a hamstring injury which kept him out for eight weeks.

"It was clear that he would only have been able to play 45 minutes maximum," Wagner said last weekend, discussing Rowe's availability.

"I was limited on offensive options if I started him because I knew that I would have taken him off after 45 minutes.

"If Fasi was fit, maybe it would be different, but under the circumstances, there was only one solution to give Jonny some further minutes but not a start," Wagner added, according to Norfolk newspaper The Pink 'Un.