Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norwich City defender Shane Duffy was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Monday evening, according to the BBC.

The player is alleged to have provided a breath sample almost three times the drink-driving limit in England after reports of a two-vehicle collision in Hethersett, near Norwich.

As per the BBC, Norwich say they are dealing with the matter internally 'in accordance with their own disciplinary procedures', while 32-year-old Duffy is required to appear before magistrates on July 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to Queen's Road, Hethersett, 21:05, on Monday 6 May, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"No-one was injured."

The Canaries take on Daniel Farke's Leeds this Sunday at Carrow Road in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg, before visiting Elland Road for the return fixture four days later.