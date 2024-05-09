Norwich City defender reportedly arrested on drink-driving charge ahead of Leeds United play-off semi-final
The player is alleged to have provided a breath sample almost three times the drink-driving limit in England after reports of a two-vehicle collision in Hethersett, near Norwich.
As per the BBC, Norwich say they are dealing with the matter internally 'in accordance with their own disciplinary procedures', while 32-year-old Duffy is required to appear before magistrates on July 2.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to Queen's Road, Hethersett, 21:05, on Monday 6 May, following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
"Emergency services attended the scene and a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
"No-one was injured."
The Canaries take on Daniel Farke's Leeds this Sunday at Carrow Road in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg, before visiting Elland Road for the return fixture four days later.
Duffy is contracted to Norwich until the summer of 2026 and has appeared 38 times across all competitions for the Norfolk club this season, including in both fixtures against the Whites, scoring the last time the two sides met at Carrow Road back in October.
