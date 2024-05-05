Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norwich City boss David Wagner has delivered his Leeds United verdict with Whites praise but a dangerous warning ahead of facing the club in the play-offs.

Norwich fell to a 1-0 loss at Birmingham City in Saturday’s regular Championship season finale but defeat for Hull City at Plymouth Argyle ensured the Canaries finished three points clear in the division’s final play-offs place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wagner’s side will now face third-placed finishers Leeds, a battle that Wagner is relishing as he welcomes the tag of underdogs against the Whites.

"They've done their job, which we all together had as a target at the start of the season,” said Wagner, to the club’s official website. “To reach the play-offs and try to get promoted.

"Now we are part of the post-season, and this is exactly what counts. A big credit to the players, they should be very proud of what they have done after a very difficult season.

"To be there, where they are, after 46 games of the season is just amazing. I'm so, so happy for them, considering where we came from last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were 13th, we all know how hard the Championship season can be. We made a lot of good decisions in the summer window, and then with a difficult autumn and to recover from this, it's just great.

"This shows the character of this group, the togetherness. I have a lot of trust and belief in them that they can achieve something very special in the post-season.”

Wagner added: “Now we put the regular season to bed, all of the 46 games. Our only focus now is on the post-season, a super exciting opponent in Leeds United.