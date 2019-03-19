Norwich City boss Daniel Farke's word of warning following Leeds United's defeat to Sheffield United

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke insists "momentum can swing quickly" following the Whites Championship defeat to Sheffield United at Elland Road.

The Canaries hold a four-point lead over second-placed Blades with the Whites a further point back in third as the promotion race hots up.

Marcelo Bielsa's side handed the advantage to the their Yorkshire rivals on Saturday for the battle in the automatic spots with Chris Wilder's men securing a 1-0 victory in LS11 thanks to a 71st minute Chris Basham strike.

Farke, though, kept a level head following his sides 2-1 victory over Rotherham United at the New York stadium believing that nothing has been decided yet.

“You can’t avoid hearing the result (from Elland Road)," Farke said afterwards.

"It is quite normal, but we didn’t focus on that. We knew if we produced a good result then we would improve our position. We did with an amazing win.

“Of course, we know the situation now. Not just to Sheffield United and Leeds, but to improve the gap to West Brom and Middlesbrough. More or less, we have a big chance to finish in the top four, but we know we are in the fight for automatic promotion.

“There are some tough games still to come. In the Championship, the momentum can swing quickly."

Farke also insisted that his City side had already "overachieved" this season therefore anything that now follows after the international break in the final eight games is a bonus.

“Whatever happens now, this season has been a success,” he added.

“No-one would have expected us to be in the position we are in now. We have already overachieved. That is what I have told my players. They have achieved so much this season.

“Would it be a failure if we didn’t go up? No, not at all. We have nothing to lose. We cannot lose anything.

“We can only win with this attitude. Stay greedy and hungry and enjoy the process, because this club in the past few years has had so many problems, financial pressures, mid-table finishes and losing some of our best players."