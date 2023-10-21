Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United highlights: Summerville scores twice in stunning comeback

Leeds United visit Carrow Road this weekend where Daniel Farke’s former employers Norwich City lie in wait. Kick-off is at 3pm.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
The Whites make the trip south east where they will take on David Wagner’s Canaries at a washed out Carrow Road. Storm Babet may have had its way with the British transport network and even caused the postponement of last night’s Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town, but today’s fixture is to go ahead as planned.

Farke’s team selection on his return to Carrow Road will be of particular interest given the availability of Willy Gnonto and Jamie Shackleton after respective ankle and shoulder injuries.

Follow the Whites’ every kick here with our dedicated live match blog from Norfolk. Team news at 2pm. Kick-off scheduled for 3 o’clock.

Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United LIVE

17:03 BST

FT: Norwich 2-3 Leeds

IT’S OVER. Leeds win in Norfolk. Up to third. Three wins on the spin. Summerville sublime.

17:01 BST

WIDE

90+8’ Ball cleared to Forshaw, sets himself and mishits the volley wide. ‘You’re Leeds and you know you are’ rings out from the away end.

17:00 BST

Drama

90+7’ Keeper Long is coming up as Norwich look to punt a free-kick into the area.

16:58 BST

Leeds subs

90+5’ Piroe and Summerville off; Ayling and Cooper on

16:57 BST

Ayling coming on shortly

90+4’ Into the final four minutes of added time.

16:54 BST

Into stoppages

90’ Rutter turns and beats a man then runs down the left and wins a free-kick. Everything but the finish from him again today. Eight minutes added on.

16:49 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL SUMMERVILLE 3-2

85’ SUMMERVILLE GOES ALONE ON THE COUNTER AND LEEDS COMPLETE A QUITE MAGNIFICIENT TURNAROUND. BENDING IT INTO THE BOTTOM CORNER. FROM 2-0 DOWN, LEEDS ARE 3-2 UP.

16:47 BST

Leeds sub

84’ Anthony replaces James. Good shift.

16:46 BST

Riveting stuff at the moment

83’ James crosses low, Long spills it into a dangerous area and Norwich get it away. Anthony will be on in a few moments.

16:45 BST

Leeds threat

82’ CHANCE. Gnonto with a quick-release shot from the right after more good work from Rutter and Summerville, pushed round the post for a corner.

