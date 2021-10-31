Brazil star Raphinha fired Leeds ahead in the 56th minute only for Andrew Omobamidele to head Norwich level from a corner two minutes later.

But Rodrigo's long-range strike put United back in front another two minutes later and the record signing's strike proved the winning goal against the division's bottom side.

Leeds created a golden chance in the seventh minute when Stuart Dallas played in Dan James who rounded keeper Tim Krul but took himself to an acute angle and the winger's his low shot cleared off the line by Grant Hanley.

Rodrigo celebrates putting Leeds United back in front. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Norwich went close five minutes later when a James clearance fell straight to Teemu Pukki who whipped his effort wide from the edge of the box.

The Canaries started to get on top and Max Aarons made his way into the Whites area only to see his shot blocked by Pascal Struijk before Mathias Normann broke through the middle only to fire wide.

Jack Harrison, who began the game upfront, then switched to the left flank as James was pushed up top.

All of United's best work was coming through Raphinha down the right and a cross from Brazil international was headed back across goal by James but Rodrigo was unable to convert in the middle.

Raphinha then saw a shot blocked by Omobanidele before a Rodrigo drive from range was saved by Krul

At the other end, a thunderous drive from Milot Raschica was tipped wide by Illan Meslier and from the subsequent corner, Normann blazed an effort just wide as the last action of note from a goalless first half.

Leeds emerged unchanged for the second half and Norwich threatened five minutes after the restart as a Milot Rashica free-kick needed saving by Meslier.

United then went ahead in the 56th minute when Pascal Struijk and James combined to feed the ball to Raphinha who brilliantly cut inside and beat several men before firing home a low finish past Krul.

Norwich drew level just two minutes later when Leeds failed to deal a corner which was met by Omobamidele who powered home a header in off the crossbar.

But Leeds went back ahead just two minutes later when Rodrigo let fly with a curling effort from 25 yards out which flew under Krul and into the back of the net.

Norwich had a chance to equalise just three minutes later but Kenny McLean's header was saved by Meslier.

United then lost Jamie Shackleton which meant a Premier League debut for young right back Cody Drameh in the 71st minute.

From a very dangerous position, Norwich's Rashica thumped a free-kick straight at the wall before Raphinha sent a shot wide.

The winger saw another attempt gathered by Krul following the introduction of Adam Forshaw for James.

Leeds continued to press for a third goal, Krul gathering a deflected Rodrigo drive and Raphinha blocked off after being played in down the right flank.

But the earlier strikes from Raphinha and Rodrigo proved enough to net Leeds a second win of the season which took the Whites fourth-bottom and on to ten points, three points clear of third-bottom Burnley.

Norwich City: Krul; Omobamidele, Hanley (Placheta 88), Kabak; Aarons, Normann, McLean, Rashica; Sargent (Idah 76), Pukki, Dowell (Tzolis 69). Subs not used: Gunn, Giannoulis, Williams, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou.

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton (Drameh 70), Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Phillips, Raphinha, Harrison, James (Forshaw 76), Rodrigo (Roberts 88). Subs not used: Klaesson, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

