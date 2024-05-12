Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds took on Norwich at Carrow Road in the Championship play-offs semi-finals first leg.

Leeds United's play-off semi-final against Norwich City is firmly in the balance following a cagey goalless draw in Sunday's first leg at Carrow Road.

Whites winger Willy Gnonto saw his shouts for a penalty turned down in the first half after being caught by Borja Sainz right on the edge of the box as part of a first half in which Josh Sargent headed Norwich’s best chance wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sargent was later forced off injured in the closing stages of the second half as the contest ended goalless, leaving everything to play for in Thursday night’s second leg at Elland Road. Leeds did have the ball in the net in the first half through Junior Firpo but Norwich were saved by an offside flag.

The hosts began on the front foot but an attempt from Marcelino Nunez proved wayward and failed to test Illan Meslier. Sam Byram then almost sold Meslier short with a headed back pass but Meslier was just able to clear.

Leeds then threatened for the first time as Willy Gnonto sent a fine low cross through the box which Georginio Rutter missed as he swiped at the air.

Moments later, Gnonto was brought down on the edge of the box after being caught by Borja Sainz but referee Josh Smith opted against awarding a foul for what could have been a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a corner was cleared, a firm low strike from Gnonto was blocked, allowing Norwich to counter but Leeds got back quickly to clear.

The game's best chance yet then arrived for Norwich on the quarter hour mark as a Jack Stacey cross picked out Josh Sargent who sent his header wide under pressure from Byram and Joe Rodon.

Meslier then dithered playing out from the back which again put Leeds under pressure but the Frenchman easily saved a free-kick from Gabi Sara resulting from a Whites foul as Norwich pressed.

Leeds were under the pump but another attempt from Nunez was blazed wide from the edge of the box and a fine tackle from Nunez then stopped Gnonto in his tracks as he looked to make his way into the box following an interception from Crysencio Summerville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds had the ball in the net on the half hour mark through Junior Firpo after a defensive mix up to a Gnonto through ball but Norwich were saved by Rutter being offside.

Good link up play between Gnonto and Summerville got Summerville into the box near the byline but a heavy touch took the ball out of play.

But a goalless first half ended with Gnonto being booked for dissent as he sarcastically applauded another soft free kick awarded by referee Smith.

There were no changes during the interval, after which Leeds began with plenty of possession but a brilliant tackle from Byram was needed to stop Sainz in his tracks on a Canaries counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crunching tackle through the back of Summerville then earned Norwich defender Duffy a booking but the Canaries squandered a good chance in the 53rd minute as a Dimitris Giannoulis cutback found Sara who swept the ball well wide.

Moments later, Giannoulis was booked after clattering into Gnonto, after which Leeds began to threaten again, a twisting and turning Summerville seeing his shot from a tight angle turned away by Angus Gunn for a corner.

Just before the hour mark, Kamara pulled the ball back to Byram who swiped at thin air, shortly after Archie Gray had failed to get a shot away in the box.

A Norwich chance was then wasted as substitute Christian Fassnacht failed to control a dangerous Sara cross and Fassnacht was then booked seconds later for a pullback on Firpo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Glen Kamara foul in the 68th minute presented Norwich with a free-kick 25 yards out, from whch a Nunez drive was deflected wide for a corner which Leeds survived.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made a double change in the 70th minute as Gnonto and Rutter were withdrawn for Joel Piroe and Jaidon Anthony.

The game began to drift and an Byram flick from a Gruev free-kick flew over the bar as the clock neared 80 minutes.

A Gray shot from just inside the box was deflected behind for a corner which was cleared to Anthony who fired a weak shot straight at Gunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich then lost star forward Sargent to injury with six minutes left, after which a Norwich free-kick came to nothing.

With just three minutes left, Dan James made his return from injury as he replaced Summerville as a late substitute and James caused bother in the Canaries area in the closing stages but Norwich were able to clear.

Norwich City: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis (McCallum 76); Nunez, McLean, Nunez; Rowe (Fassnacht 60), Sara, Sainz; Sargent (van Hooijdonk 84). Subs not used: Long, Hanley, Batth, Fisher, Sorensen, Welch.

Leeds United: Meslier, Byram, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara, Gray, Gnonto (Anthony 70), Summerville (James 88), Rutter (Piroe 70). Subs not used: Darlow, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Joseph.