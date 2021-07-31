Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson becomes Leeds United's sixth signing of the summer

The 20-year-old Norway under-21s stopper arrives at the club for an undisclosed fee as a replacement for the outgoing Kiko Casilla who has joined La Liga side Elche on a season-long loan.

Klaesson - who has signed a four-year deal - follows Junior Firpo in being a new face for United's first team squad this summer.

First team winger and former Whites loanee Jack Harrison has also joined on a permanent deal from Manchester City this summer in which Lewis Bate, Sean McGurk and Amari Miller have also been signed, initially to link up with the under-23s.

SIGNED: Kristoffer Klaesson, left, with Leeds United's head of European recruitment Gabby Ruiz, right. Picture by LUFC.

