Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill expects to see Stuart Dallas remain in football following news of the Leeds United man's retirement. Dallas announced his decision to call time on his playing days on Wednesday afternoon after struggling to return from the femoral fracture he suffered in his last game for Leeds almost two years ago.

The 32-year-old has pushed to make a return in that period but a series of setbacks have prevented a comeback from being possible and after such a long spell away from the pitch, Dallas will officially hang up his boots at the end of the season. The 62-cap Northern Ireland international spent nine years with Leeds United, with stints at Brentford, Northampton Town, Crusaders and Coagh United coming before then.

Leeds have confirmed they are in discussions with Dallas regarding a position at the club in some capacity going forward and O'Neill believes a coaching role would suit him down to the ground.

"I think he will stay in the game," O'Neill told BBC Sport NI. "Certainly his influence on young players would be a positive thing, I think he has a huge amount to offer to the game."

The international boss also took the time to pay tribute to Dallas: "He was a brilliant player for Northern Ireland, his levels of consistency were so high. He should look back on his career and be proud of what he achieved.