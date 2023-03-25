BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 29: Stuart Dallas of Northern Ireland during the international friendly match between Northern Ireland and Hungary at Windsor Park on March 29, 2022 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

A date upon which Dallas can return to the pitch is still unknown as he continues rehabilitation for a leg fracture sustained 11 months ago, but that has not stopped the experienced utility player joining up with his international teammates this month.

Speaking ahead of the nation’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier with Finland, coach Michael O’Neill explained why Dallas’ influence and presence was a ‘positive’ for the country as they look to secure a place at next year’s tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s essential really. It’s brilliant for Steven [Davis] and Stuart [Dallas] to be here. I think it’s good for the medical team to see where they are, get their hands on them as well and I think it’s a bit of a change for the players as well when you’ve got long term injuries like the two lads have.

"Clubs are brilliant but sometimes you just need a bit of a change of scenery as well and they’ve had that over the last couple of days, and they add a lot – there’s a lot of young players in our squad, so for them to see Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis around it can only be a positive,” O’Neill added.

Dallas remains a popular and influential figure around Leeds’ Thorp Arch training centre, too, despite his absence from first-team involvement this season. Teenage midfielder Darko Gyabi told the YEP during this month’s international break that the Northern Irishman is among the senior members of the squad who have taken on an impromptu mentoring role, advising and encouraging the younger players looking to break through into the first-team setup.