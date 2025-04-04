Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s fans are in disagreement on the weekend’s trip to Luton.

Seven games that will decide Leeds United’s automatic promotion fate start with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Luton Town - for which there is disagreement amongst the fan base. Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Kenilworth Road with differing views on the predictions front and thoughts on a “horrendous” main issue.

DAVID WATKINS

Dropping two points against Swansea City changed the optics at the top of the Championship.

Leeds had a cushion of two points to third-placed Burnley before that game, and the advantage of goal difference over Sheffield United.

Now we trail the Blades by two points, and our cushion to the Clarets is only goal difference.

Of course, we don’t know what results the others will manage in the coming weeks, but it feels like we have to start the final seven games with a win at Luton, as difficult as that now looks after the Swansea debacle.

The issue for me lately, has been our defence. We are still scoring goals but we’ve been making too many defensive errors.

The five goals we conceded in our last four games were all preventable and they cost us five points.

Somehow we have to find the domination we enjoyed throughout January and February to help protect that fragile back line.

Luton picked up 10 points from their last five games, their only defeat being a 4-0 walloping at Burnley.

We failed to match the recent Burnley win against Swansea, we simply must do it this time.

Prediction: Luton Town 0 Leeds United 2

NEIL GREWER

Since Leeds United last won we have witnessed two draws from two disappointing performances. However, both games could have been won, but for horrendous defending.

All four concessions were avoidable and two included assists from Leeds players.

So, despite not playing well, Leeds are capable of winning games, but equally they have developed an untimely self-destruct pattern.

Luton are on a three-game unbeaten run with the single draw seeing them miss a host of presentable opportunities and winning last time out due to a crazy own goal – so maybe their luck is changing. Luton will be well aware of United’s current frailties and will doubtless seek to capitalise.

Leeds need a win to get their automatic promotion bid back on track and Luton need a win to stave off relegation. Something must give.

And an early kick off to boot. Oh dear, I fear the worst but hope for the best.

Daniel Farke has a number of selection questions away from the goalkeeper position, in midfield and at number 10. We could see changes to all, but I expect not.

Surely Willy Gnonto must start as number 10 though.

Prediction: Luton Town 2 Leeds United 3.

ANDY RHODES

With the disappointment of last weekend’s home draw with mid-table Swansea City still lingering, Leeds United now travel to Luton Town who have much more to play for.

The Hatters are in the midst of a relegation fight so tomorrow’s game will be a test of who wants it more.

On paper, the Whites should comfortably beat their rivals from the south, but as we know, this is the Championship and things rarely play out as expected.

Another week on the training pitch will hopefully have benefited Ethan Ampadu, while Leeds in general have needed to work on their fluidity.

Any further slip ups and the heads will drop even more. Are changes the answer?

Daniel Farke’s players aren’t looking their usual selves and, at times last weekend, too many players switched off at vital moments.

There’s still a lot of football to be played and there will be twists and turns yet, but something needs to change if we are to avoid a near identical repeat of last season’s slip into the play-off places.

Prediction: Luton Town 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Where do Leeds United go from here? It’s six games after the Sheffield United match when, in many people’s thoughts, the Whites were basically promoted.

As it turns out they were far from that, six games have followed that epic late win, with victory over Millwall and three draws being positive results. Meanwhile, Burnley and Sheffield United’s better results and form have meant there is little room for error in the remaining seven games.

The first one up is another lunchtime game near to London. It’s a recipe that recently hasn’t been very palatable.

Somehow Leeds have to banish both hoodoos and come away with at the very least a positive result, win or draw.

The ‘elephant’ in many rooms was Leeds United’s number one. I said myself that I no longer had 100 per cent confidence in Illan Meslier thanks to his latest faux pas against Swansea.

And Farke has decided to replace him with Welsh international keeper Karl Darlow for tomorrow's match.

Luton sit next to bottom but had an impressive win at Hull City last weekend so their confidence should be high and they will fancy their chances due to Leeds’ disappointing recent results.

Prediction: Luton Town 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

Next stop is Luton Town, who are currently fighting against back-to-back relegations.

The Hatters did treat themselves to an ‘off the shelf’ new stand for their short spell in the Premier League, but the ground remains as tight and claustrophobic as ever.

They have won twice and drawn once in recent weeks, including their narrow win against Hull City, which was achieved by being gifted the most bizarre own goal of the season.

Most of their 10 wins this season have been against fellow strugglers, and so there really is no excuse for United.

Automatic promotion is still in United’s own hands, but it won’t be for very long if they can’t string a winning run together.

We will hear about early kick-off, proximity to London, and now we have the ‘April Curse’.

It’s all nonsense, but it is self-perpetuating nonsense, like believing that the players are tired or doing things the so-called ‘Leeds way’.

Over 46 games, the best two teams will finish first and second.

Daniel Farke has made a big call by selecting Karl Darlow, we hope that Willy Gnonto is fit to start and that Ethan Ampadu has shrugged off any rustiness caused by inactivity.

The time for excuses is over. Three points are required

Prediction: Luton Town 0 Leeds United 3.